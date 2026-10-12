Matthias Jaissle Previews Newcastle United Return Against Coventry City

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle has welcomed his side back to Premier League action as they prepare to travel to the CBS Arena to face Coventry City. Following an unusually long international break, the Magpies are eager to build momentum following their 2-1 victory over Hull City.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s fixture in the Midlands, Jaissle acknowledged the unusual length of the break but expressed relief that domestic football has resumed. The extended pause allowed the squad time to regroup, with several key personnel returning to training ahead of the matchup against Frank Lampard’s side.

Preparation and Squad Boost

Addressing the media regarding the fixture, Jaissle outlined his squad’s mindset following the layoff. I am happy we are back. The long break was a little bit unusual, but we are all happy football is back, the Newcastle boss said.

We want to improve, we want to develop. From tomorrow onwards, we will have everyone back with us training and can align ahead of Monday, Jaissle added. The team received a timely boost with Nico Gonzalez, Joelinton, and Amar Dedic all rejoining training, bolstering available options for the trip.

Assessing the Coventry Challenge

Coventry enter the fixture with renewed confidence following a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest prior to the international break. Jaissle warned that his squad must not underestimate their opponents under Lampard’s leadership, emphasizing the home side’s quality and recent momentum.

Every team is capable to win against every opponent. Coventry have the quality, Jaissle stated. They won their last match, they have confidence after winning that game. They will have momentum.