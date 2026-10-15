Celta Vigo hosts Juventus in UEFA Europa League

Celta Vigo hosts Juventus at the Balaídos Stadium in the UEFA Europa League league phase on October 15, 2026, at 02:00, with live coverage on beIN SPORTS 3. Juventus enters the fixture looking to capitalize on European momentum despite a depleted squad, while Celta seeks consistency under manager Claudio Giráldez.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Forward Rotation: Randal Kolo Muani remains favored to start for Juventus in Europe despite domestic struggles, offering strong differential value in fantasy formats.

Randal Kolo Muani remains favored to start for Juventus in Europe despite domestic struggles, offering strong differential value in fantasy formats. Scoring Volatility: Celta Vigo’s tendency to draw matches and Juventus’s historically wasteful finishing suggest low-scoring market trends, though underlying expected goals (xG) favor an away breakthrough.

Celta Vigo’s tendency to draw matches and Juventus’s historically wasteful finishing suggest low-scoring market trends, though underlying expected goals (xG) favor an away breakthrough. Conceding depth issues, both managers face severe midfield constraints that could open up transitional spaces in central areas.

Squad Depletion Shapes Tactical Setup at Balaídos

Celta Vigo enters this European fixture dealing with significant roster constraints. Manager Claudio Giráldez will miss Carl Starfelt, Miguel Román, and Jones El-Abdellawi, though veteran forward Iago Aspas returned to the bench during the weekend fixture after missing the trip to Nicosia due to injury. Ferran Jutglà is expected to anchor the attack, supported by Borja Iglesias, who boasts 10 goals across 41 total UEFA appearances. The hosts are slated to line up in a 3-4-3 formation featuring Ionut Radu in goal behind a back three of Yoel Lago and Marcos Alonso.

Juventus have faced Celta Vigo only twice before, both in the 1999/00 UEFA Cup. Juve won 1–0 in Turin but suffered a 4–0 defeat in Spain, losing the tie 4–1 on aggregate. — https://x.com/khaledalnouss1/status/2093303639452324017

Photo: posttoday

On the opposing bench, Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti must navigate an extensive injury crisis following a brutal stretch of five matches in two weeks. The Bianconeri travel without Manuel Locatelli, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Jérémie Boga, Jeff Ekhator, and Kamil Grabara. However, Lloyd Kelly returns from a UEFA suspension, providing much-needed relief to a defensive unit that shifts into a 4-2-3-1 structure. Guglielmo Vicario starts between the posts, protected by a backline of Zeki Çelik, Federico Gatti, Kelly, and Andrea Cambiaso.

Team Projected Formation Key Absences Recent European Edge Celta Vigo 3-4-3 Carl Starfelt, Miguel Román, Jones El-Abdellawi Ferran Jutglà / Borja Iglesias (10 UEFA goals) Juventus 4-2-3-1 Manuel Locatelli, Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram Randal Kolo Muani (8 goal contributions in last 8 European matches)

Midfield Shuffles and European Efficiency

The tactical battle hinges on how effectively Juventus can control the engine room without Locatelli and Thuram. Douglas Luiz and Pape Matar Sarr are expected to shield the back four, feeding a second-line creative trio of Kerim Alajbegovic, Weston McKennie, and Nicolás González. Celta counters with a midfield engine featuring Álex Febas and Ilaix Moriba, flanked by wing-backs Javi Galán and Pablo Durán, designed to compress space against the Italian giants.

While Juventus has occasionally squandered clear-cut chances in domestic action, Kolo Muani’s continental reliability offers a sharp contrast. The French forward has contributed directly to eight goals in his last eight European appearances, giving him the edge over a struggling Nicolò Volpato. Sander van der Haak of the Netherlands will officiate the clash.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.