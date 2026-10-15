LOLAH Releases Empowering Pop-Rock Anthems Inspired by 70s Rock

Indie pop-rock artist LOLAH brings her energetic stage presence and 70s-inspired guitar riffs to her music, which features contemporary pop vocal melodies.

From Childhood Broom Pretending to Guitar to Self-Produced U.S. Debuts

Encouraged by her father to learn the keyboard at an early age, the budding musician spent her childhood standing on a bed with a broom for a guitar, envisioning performances in front of massive chanting crowds. That vision began to manifest when she finally picked up a guitar at age 18. Having faced periods of darkness, she found solace and growth through music and meditation, eventually channeling those experiences into empowering pop-rock anthems.

In 2019, she released her debut U.S. album titled Let’s Go. The four-track self-produced EP showcases her creativity alongside notable singles such as “Memories”, “Pull the Trigger”, and “Fading Colors”. Notably, “Memories” blends authentic indie folk and country rock vibes, featuring lyrics sung in both Vietnamese and English.

Musical Influences and Critical Reception

Blending the heavy guitar riffs of the 1970s hippie rock era with contemporary pop vocal melodies, LOLAH draws direct inspiration from icons like Lady Gaga and Adele. Her musical range spans multiple genres, echoing influences from OneRepublic, the Rolling Stones, Icona Pop, Alicia Keys, and Bruno Mars.

Music reviewers have taken notice of her unique sound. The Indie Music Center music blog praised her single “Memories” as a magnificent poem set to music, noting her vocal delivery bears a slight resemblance to Sarah McLachlan.

Release Title / Track Type Key Characteristics & Highlights Let’s Go Album / EP (2019) Four self-produced tracks highlighting indie pop-rock creativity and multi-instrumental talent. “Memories” Single Bilingual release (Vietnamese and English) offering indie folk and country rock vibes. “Dreamer” Single Anthemic powerhouse track featuring heavy 70s-inspired guitar riffs and clean production arrangements. “Pull the Trigger” / “Fading Colors” Singles Core components of her expanding indie pop-rock discography.

Throughout her career, the San Francisco Bay Area-based singer and guitarist has shared stages with established international acts and bands, including The Vaccines, Frank Turner, The Empty Pockets, Antigone Rising, and Heavy Tigers.