Nvidia RTX 50 Prices Exceed MSRP in Tokyo Stores

GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards in Tokyo retail stores now carry price tags higher than recommended retail prices, with entry-level hardware occasionally costing more than a complete pre-built desktop computer, according to a report published on Reddit. A pricing sheet photographed in a local shop and shared on Reddit by user u/Chaise91 reveals that the entry-level GeForce RTX 5060 Ti with 8 gigabytes of video RAM starts at 118,800 yen, which translates to roughly 750 dollars or 690 euros.

Tokyo Retail Pricing for Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series

The cost escalates sharply across higher memory tiers and more powerful silicon within the same generation. A GeForce RTX 5060 Ti equipped with 16 gigabytes of VRAM begins at 139,800 yen, or about 882 dollars, while select premium versions of the same card cross the 1,200-dollar threshold. Stepping up to the GeForce RTX 5070 with 12 gigabytes of VRAM requires at least 145,800 yen, equivalent to 920 dollars. Meanwhile, a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti demands a minimum of 230,800 yen, or 1,456 dollars, and the flagship GeForce RTX 5080 with 16 gigabytes sits at 295,801 yen, coming out to roughly 1,867 dollars.

Graphics Card Model Lowest Tokyo Price (Yen) Approximate USD Equivalent Estimated Markup Over MSRP GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (8GB) 118,800 ¥ $750 59 percent GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (16GB) 139,800 ¥ $882 66 to 144 percent GeForce RTX 5070 (12GB) 145,800 ¥ $920 32 to 82 percent GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 230,800 ¥ $1,456 Not specified GeForce RTX 5080 (16GB) 295,801 ¥ $1,867 94 percent

Supply Pressures and Memory Cost Factors

These retail figures translate to a 59 percent markup over recommended pricing for the base 8 gigabyte model. The premium for the 16 gigabyte variant spans between 66 and 144 percent, while the RTX 5070 sees increases ranging from 32 to 82 percent. Industry forecasts published in August and September 2026 already warned of severe upward price pressure on entry-level graphics processors heading into the second half of the year. Analysts view the Japanese retail market as an early warning indicator for component scarcity, where supply constraints often manifest before reaching North American and European storefronts. Surging production costs for high-speed memory modules drive the current inflation, hitting hardware configurations with denser VRAM buffers especially hard.

Market Implications for Custom PC Builders

US graphics card prices already showed premiums between 27 and 88 percent over manufacturer suggested retail prices earlier in August during initial retail rollouts. The newly documented Tokyo figures suggest that global hardware inflation is intensifying rather than stabilizing. If Japanese retail dynamics spread to other regions, buying mid-range hardware will force consumers to pay prices previously reserved for high-end components. Gamers requiring larger frame buffers for modern titles face an increasingly expensive upgrade cycle where memory capacity carries a disproportionate financial penalty.