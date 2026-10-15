Gundam SEED Freedom Zero Announces HG Strike Freedom Gundam & Option Parts Set for January 2027

The upcoming theatrical release of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM ZERO is bringing a major wave of merchandise, anchored by the newly announced HG 1/144 Strike Freedom Gundam SEED FREEDOM ZERO Ver. (Tentative), scheduled for a January 2027 release by BANDAI SPIRITS at a price of 2,970 yen.

The Bottom Line

BANDAI SPIRITS has slated the HG 1/144 Strike Freedom Gundam SEED FREEDOM ZERO Ver. (Tentative) for release in January 2027, retailing at 2,970 yen with a beam rifle, beam saber, hand parts, and stickers included.

The film itself, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM ZERO, is officially set to hit theaters on January 15, 2027, serving as a prequel to Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM.

Director Mitsuo Fukuda confirmed the project is based on the final script completed by the late series composition writer Chiaki Morosawa before her passing in February 2016, with Shin Asuka taking center stage as the protagonist.

The Gunpla Lineup Launching Alongside the Prequel Film

The model kit lineup for the upcoming movie features structural choices designed specifically for iconic poses. The HG 1/144 Strike Freedom Gundam SEED FREEDOM ZERO Ver. (Tentative) adopts the “SEED Action System,” which is built to replicate dynamic stances seen directly in the animation. The kit utilizes gradation molding for its beam saber effects, though full structural and visual details remain under wraps for a later date.

In addition to the mobile suit kit, BANDAI SPIRITS is releasing the Option Parts Set Gunpla 21 (Tentative) for 5,720 yen in January 2027. This supplementary set includes joint parts designed to recreate specific movie scenes while offering cross-compatibility with various other model kits in the lineup.

Uncovering the Story Behind C.E. 74 and Shin Asuka

The feature film set to arrive on January 15, 2027, bridges the gap between the television anime Mobile Suit Gundam SEED DESTINY and the theatrical release of SEED FREEDOM. The story is set in C.E. 74 during the establishment of Compass and centers around the Strike Freedom Gundam hijacking incident.

Director Mitsuo Fukuda explained that script development began even before SEED FREEDOM got underway. The narrative is built upon the final script completed by series composition writer Chiaki Morosawa before her passing in February 2016. Morosawa aimed to address narrative threads left unresolved in SEED DESTINY—particularly concerning Lunamaria Hawke. This creative direction led the production team to ask what Shin Asuka experienced and thought between DESTINY and FREEDOM, ultimately positioning Shin as the protagonist.

Product Name Release Window Manufacturer Price (Inc. Tax) HG 1/144 Strike Freedom Gundam SEED FREEDOM ZERO Ver. (Tentative) January 2027 BANDAI SPIRITS 2,970 yen Option Parts Set Gunpla 21 (Tentative) January 2027 BANDAI SPIRITS 5,720 yen

Visual Upgrades and Production Scale

The visual and CG production values for the film meet and exceed theatrical standards, pushing past the fidelity of SEED FREEDOM. Director Mitsuo Fukuda noted that various elements have been intentionally embedded into the production to elevate the viewing experience. With the January 15, 2027 theatrical premiere approaching, further details regarding both the film’s narrative scope and the complete specifications of the accompanying Gunpla kits remain pending.

Photo: オリコンニュース