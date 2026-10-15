All Blacks Make Eight Changes for Second Bledisloe Cup Test

New Zealand has selected an experimental bench while making eight total changes to its matchday 23 for the second Bledisloe Cup rugby test against Australia on Saturday in Sydney. Three of those alterations respond directly to injuries following the All Blacks’ 50-19 victory at Eden Park.

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Backline Stability: Josh Moorby steps onto the left wing for the injured Leroy Carter, maintaining the All Blacks’ dual-playmaker setup with Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett.

Pack Rotations: George Bower and Fabian Holland enter the starting forward pack against the Wallabies.

Squad Adjustments and Injury Responses in Sydney

The All Blacks’ selection policy largely followed the traditional adage to preserve a winning combination following last weekend’s dominant performance. The backline sees just a single enforced shift as Josh Moorby replaces Leroy Carter on the left wing. Carter sustained an ankle injury late in the opening fixture.

Damian McKenzie retains the flyhalf jersey alongside Beauden Barrett at fullback, continuing the dual playmaker strategy that unlocked the Wallabies’ defensive line at Eden Park. In the forward pack, George Bower takes over the loosehead prop role from Ethan de Groot. Fabian Holland returns at lock, replacing Josh Lord after a surprise omission last weekend.

Head coach Dave Rennie addressed the mindset behind the selection continuity. “Last week was a big week with it being our first game back on New Zealand soil after a long tour away and the Bledisloe Cup on the line,” Rennie stated. “We put in a performance befitting the occasion. Now we need to back that performance up.”

Speculation suggested New Zealand might rotate more heavily with an eye toward future fixtures after securing the Bledisloe Cup for the 24th year. Rennie dismissed the idea of complacency. “The Wallabies are a proud side and they’ll be hurting after last week. It’s a great challenge for us to now face them in front of their home crowd,” he added.

Wallabies Respond with Forced Backline Reshuffling

Australia faces significant personnel hurdles following injuries sustained in Auckland. Declan Meredith steps into the No. 10 jersey at flyhalf, replacing Ben Donaldson due to a leg injury. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips has been included to make his test debut from the bench as Wallaby No. 1,001.

Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i shifts inward from the wing to outside center, filling the vacancy left by Len Ikitau, who suffered a concussion. Harry Potter returns to occupy the left wing. Up front, former All Black Aidan Ross starts at loosehead prop, and Josh Nasser takes over at hooker.

Australia head coach Les Kiss acknowledged the lessons learned from the opening test, where the Wallabies scored first and trailed narrowly 17-14 at halftime before conceding five tries in the second half. “We got a clear picture last weekend of where we need to be better,” Kiss noted. “We’ve said all along we’ll continue to work hard and grow our game and the squad has been impressive in the way they have prepared this week.”

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