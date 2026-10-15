The Millions King Charles Has Spent Bailing Out Prince Andrew

King Charles III has provided a private loan of $2.8 million to his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, to settle a dilapidation bill following his departure from Royal Lodge. This financial intervention follows the official surrender of the 30-room property’s lease amid ongoing scrutiny regarding the royal family’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Financial Realities of the Royal Lodge Exit

The King personally loaned his brother £1.5 million ($2.8 million) to cover essential repairs at the Windsor estate.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received £302,000 in compensation for exiting his lease early.

The Crown Estate, which manages the property, has confirmed the lease is officially terminated and the estate is being prepared for future commercial opportunities.

The transition out of Royal Lodge marks a significant shift in the internal logistics of the monarchy. The repair bill was a standard requirement for lease termination, covering the main house, gardens, and surrounding outbuildings. While he was entitled to compensation for the early surrender of his lease, the net cost to him remained substantial, necessitating the intervention of the King’s private income to ensure the Crown Estate was settled promptly. The 66-year-old former prince, who signed a 75-year lease on the 99.5-acre property in 2003, had been residing there without paying rent.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince and King Charles’ brother, was arrested Thursday morning — his 66th birthday — on suspicion of misconduct in public office.The arrest comes after the Thames Valley Police said they were investigating a complaint alleging that he had… — https://x.com/Variety/status/2024428676247339158

This payment is the latest in a series of financial maneuvers. The King provides an annual allowance to support his brother, though palace sources have indicated this stipend is strictly intended for living expenses and not for funding judicial reviews.

Financial Event Reported Amount Source Royal Lodge Repair Loan $2.8 Million The Times / SMH.com.au Annual Stipend $1.9 Million The Times

Legal Challenges and Ongoing Investigations

The financial news coincides with a procedural victory for the former duke. A judge recently ruled that search warrants executed by Thames Valley Police during raids on his residences were unlawful. The force conceded that the warrants were obtained under the incorrect statutory provision. Police had initiated searches at the Royal Lodge and the former duke’s residence on the Sandringham estate on the same day as his arrest. It was further alleged that during his tenure as the UK’s trade envoy, Mountbatten-Windsor shared sensitive information with Epstein. Despite the ruling on the warrants, investigators have maintained that the investigation is continuing, with further court proceedings set to determine which evidence seized from documents and electronic devices will be excluded from potential prosecution.

Photo: The Daily Telegraph

The Growing Cost of Institutional Association

For the monarchy, these expenditures represent more than mere property maintenance. The accumulation of these costs highlights the difficulty of distancing the institution from the former duke’s past associations. Queen Elizabeth II helped facilitate a $21.7 million settlement regarding a civil claim brought by Virginia Giuffre. While the Palace has issued statements expressing sympathy for victims of abuse, critics point to the lack of equivalent financial support for organizations such as The Survivors Trust, Women’s Aid, or Girls Educational and Mentoring Services, an organization founded by Rachel Lloyd to combat commercial sexual exploitation and trafficking. The contrast between the millions spent to mitigate the fallout of the Epstein scandal and the absence of charitable contributions to victim-support groups remains a focal point of public and media criticism.

Photo: Toowoomba Chronicle

Is King Charles paying a $1.5 million bill for his brother Prince Andrew?

The future of the Royal Lodge itself is now in the hands of the Crown Estate, which is marketing the property to generate financial value for the nation. With further documents from the Epstein case expected to be unsealed in the United States, the link between the former duke and the late financier remains a persistent shadow over the Windsor family’s reputation.