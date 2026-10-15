logo

RedMagic 12 Pro+ launches in China on Oct 15

by

The RedMagic 12 Pro+ launches in China on October 15, 2026, at 2:30 pm China time, bringing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and an RGB liquid cooling system to mobile gamers, though global buyers face a recurring name mix-up and hardware variations.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Hardware and the RGB Liquid Cooling Loop

RedMagic has officially confirmed that its latest flagship runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. RedMagic has teased what it calls the first smartphone with an RGB liquid cooling system. This aesthetic addition sits atop a dual-loop airflow design and an active internal fan.

Independent teardown coverage from Android Authority via a JerryRigEverything breakdown shows coolant moving through the loop via a piezoelectric pump. Thermal management remains crucial for sustained frame rates. In previous generations, GSMArena noted that the RedMagic 11 Pro retained roughly 75% of its peak graphics performance during stress tests while keeping the exterior chassis comfortable to grip.

The device features a flat rear panel with a flush dual camera module. RedMagic confirmed via Weibo that the hardware arrives in three distinct colorways: Transparent Dark Night, Transparent Ice Blue, and Transparent Silver Wing.

Global Release Timelines and the Pro Plus Naming Discrepancy

International buyers tracking the device often encounter a frustrating nomenclature hurdle. Nearly every search page indexing the “RedMagic 12 Pro” actually references the Chinese domestic 12 Pro+. RedMagic has a history of decoupling its regional releases.

RedMagic 12 Pro+ launches in China on Oct 15
Photo: GSMArena.com

Notebookcheck outlined how previous global rollouts altered internal specifications. Equipped with the Pro+’s 7,500mAh battery and 80W wireless charging, the international RedMagic 11 Pro capped wired charging at 80W.

While RedMagic has yet to confirm a specific international launch date for the RedMagic 12 Pro, its previous two flagship rollouts debuted globally one to three weeks after their Chinese arrivals, suggesting a release in late October or sometime in November.

Global Model Release Date Starting Price (12GB/256GB)
RedMagic 11 Pro November 2025 $749 / €699 / £629
RedMagic 11S Pro May 2026 $849 / €799 / £709

Pricing Pressures and the Cost Escalation Trend

Hardware costs continue to climb across the mobile sector. Memeburn noted that RedMagic escalated prices rapidly within a single year, moving from the $749 baseline of the November 2025 global release to $849 for the May 2026 iteration.

This 13% jump reflects broader supply chain pressures affecting semiconductor and memory procurement. Similar component cost increases drove up the price of RedMagic’s Astra 2 tablet by roughly 50% compared to its predecessor. Consequently, a starting price of $849 or more is likely for the global RedMagic 12 Pro.

More on this

Photo of author

Sophie Lin - Technology Editor

Sophie is a tech innovator and acclaimed tech writer recognized by the Online News Association. She translates the fast-paced world of technology, AI, and digital trends into compelling stories for readers of all backgrounds.

Spot Gold Rises as US Dollar Slips From Peak

Broncos Cornerback Riley Moss Questionable to Play Against Seahawks