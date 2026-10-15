RedMagic 12 Pro+ launches in China on Oct 15

The RedMagic 12 Pro+ launches in China on October 15, 2026, at 2:30 pm China time, bringing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and an RGB liquid cooling system to mobile gamers, though global buyers face a recurring name mix-up and hardware variations.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Hardware and the RGB Liquid Cooling Loop

RedMagic has officially confirmed that its latest flagship runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. RedMagic has teased what it calls the first smartphone with an RGB liquid cooling system. This aesthetic addition sits atop a dual-loop airflow design and an active internal fan.

RedMagic 12 Pro+ Officially Coming to China in October.#RedMagic12ProPlus #RedMagic pic.twitter.com/Sd3JpG5kl6 — https://x.com/rockleaks/status/2101558524018897384

Independent teardown coverage from Android Authority via a JerryRigEverything breakdown shows coolant moving through the loop via a piezoelectric pump. Thermal management remains crucial for sustained frame rates. In previous generations, GSMArena noted that the RedMagic 11 Pro retained roughly 75% of its peak graphics performance during stress tests while keeping the exterior chassis comfortable to grip.

The device features a flat rear panel with a flush dual camera module. RedMagic confirmed via Weibo that the hardware arrives in three distinct colorways: Transparent Dark Night, Transparent Ice Blue, and Transparent Silver Wing.

Global Release Timelines and the Pro Plus Naming Discrepancy

International buyers tracking the device often encounter a frustrating nomenclature hurdle. Nearly every search page indexing the “RedMagic 12 Pro” actually references the Chinese domestic 12 Pro+. RedMagic has a history of decoupling its regional releases.

Photo: GSMArena.com

Notebookcheck outlined how previous global rollouts altered internal specifications. Equipped with the Pro+’s 7,500mAh battery and 80W wireless charging, the international RedMagic 11 Pro capped wired charging at 80W.

While RedMagic has yet to confirm a specific international launch date for the RedMagic 12 Pro, its previous two flagship rollouts debuted globally one to three weeks after their Chinese arrivals, suggesting a release in late October or sometime in November.

Global Model Release Date Starting Price (12GB/256GB) RedMagic 11 Pro November 2025 $749 / €699 / £629 RedMagic 11S Pro May 2026 $849 / €799 / £709

Pricing Pressures and the Cost Escalation Trend

Hardware costs continue to climb across the mobile sector. Memeburn noted that RedMagic escalated prices rapidly within a single year, moving from the $749 baseline of the November 2025 global release to $849 for the May 2026 iteration.

This 13% jump reflects broader supply chain pressures affecting semiconductor and memory procurement. Similar component cost increases drove up the price of RedMagic’s Astra 2 tablet by roughly 50% compared to its predecessor. Consequently, a starting price of $849 or more is likely for the global RedMagic 12 Pro.