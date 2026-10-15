TVNZ Earns Five Nominations at New Zealand Screen Awards

TVNZ’s news and current affairs department secured five nominations across journalism categories for the New Zealand Screen Awards, with broadcaster Jack Tame leading the network’s finalists alongside coverage of the Tom Phillips shooting and the Mount Maunganui landslide, 1News reported.

Journalism Nominations and Broadcaster Recognition

Jack Tame earned three individual nominations, including Best Presenter: News and Current Affairs and Reporter of the Year for a portfolio featuring his exclusive interview with former Police Commissioner Andrew Coster following the Jevon McSkimming scandal.

The current affairs program Q+A with Jack Tame secured a finalist spot for Best Current Affairs Programme.

TVNZ’s reporting on the fatal shooting of fugitive father Tom Phillips in September last year and the deadly Mount Maunganui landslide in January were both named finalists in the Best News Coverage category.

Feature Films and International Co-Productions Dominate Nominations

The New Zealand Screen Awards announced finalists across 57 categories, highlighting the country’s broader film and television output. The feature film Pike River leads the overall nominations with 15 nods. In the television categories, the New Zealand-German co-production Bust Up tops the field with 12 nominations, followed by the New Zealand-Scottish co-production The Ridge with nine.

The Best Feature Documentary category features three distinct entries: Prime Minister, which chronicles Jacinda Ardern’s time in office; Tenor: My Name is Pati, following brothers Pene and Amitai Pati from their upbringing to the international opera stage; and Tearepa Kahi’s Sgt Haane, focusing on Māori Battalion veteran Sergeant Haane Manahi’s service in North Africa during World War II.

Category Breakdown Across Television Programming

Beyond the news division, TVNZ earned finalist positions across multiple entertainment, factual, and cultural programming categories. The comedy category features Educators, Warren’s Vortex, and New Zealand Spy. Factual series recognition went to Hyundai Country Calendar and Moving Houses, while Baddies picked up a nod for Best Children’s Programme.

Category Nominated TVNZ / Notable Productions Best Current Affairs Programme Q+A with Jack Tame Best News Coverage Tom Phillips shooting coverage, Mount Maunganui landslide coverage Best Entertainment Programme Taskmaster New Zealand Season 6, I’m Not Racist… But Best Māori Programme / Reo Māori Ka Ora Tonu – When We Walk, Waka Huia

Additional TVNZ finalists include Ka Ora Tonu – When We Walk for Best Māori Programme, Waka Huia for Best Reo Māori Programme, and 400 Weddings and a Funeral representing Pasifika programming. Taskmaster New Zealand Season 6 and I’m Not Racist… But both secured spots in the Best Entertainment Programme category. Meanwhile, Counting the Beat garnered recognition for Best Director: Documentary/Factual Series and Best Presenter: Entertainment.

Awards Ceremony Scheduled for November

The New Zealand Screen Awards ceremony will take place on November 19 at Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre, where winners across all 57 categories will be announced.