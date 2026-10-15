Viking Holds Bayern Munich to Dramatic 3-3 Draw in Champions League

Norwegian champions Viking held Bayern Munich to a dramatic 3-3 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday after Gianni Stensness and Peter Christiansen scored early before Herman Haugen equalized in the 90th minute following Michael Olise’s late red card at the Lyse Arena in Stavanger.

Stavanger experienced a historic football night on Tuesday as Viking stunned six-time European champions Bayern Munich in a chaotic 3-3 encounter. Just eight years after playing in Norway’s second tier and standing near bankruptcy, the Eliteserien champions went toe-to-toe with the German giants in their first home fixture of the league phase.

Early Goals and Tactical Surprises at Lyse Arena

Viking capitalised on their home turf within the opening minutes. With just 72 seconds on the clock, Gianni Stensness rose above the Bayern defence to head in an outswinging corner delivered by captain Zlatko Tripić. The lightning start caught the visitors flat-footed, echoing defensive vulnerabilities that manager Vincent Kompany’s side had shown days earlier in a 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Augsburg.

🔴🔵Viking vs Bayern Munich (3-3) HIGHLIGHTS | UEFA Champions League #UCL pic.twitter.com/dp3G63ePSf — https://x.com/StatPadFootball/status/2110345969338552480

The Norwegian side’s coach, Morten Jensen, had noted before kick-off that the artificial pitch at the Lyse Arena could prove difficult for visiting elite teams accustomed to organic grass. Viking compounded Bayern’s discomfort in the 38th minute when Peter Christiansen finished off a swift counter-attack past goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, sending the hosts into the halftime break with a shock 2-0 lead.

Photo: Flashscore.com

The history of Viking dates back to August 10, 1899, establishing them as one of Norway’s most successful teams in terms of league titles, which included a remarkable run of four consecutive national championships between 1972 and 1975. After weathering financial turmoil and a period that featured a 5-0 defeat to Nest-Sotra, the club rebounded to secure promotion at the first attempt and lifted the Norwegian Cup in 2019 by defeating Haugesund 1-0 in the final. Under the joint leadership approach of head coaches Morten Jensen and Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim—who took charge on January 1, 2021—the Eliteserien side captured their first league title in 34 years by finishing the 2025 campaign with 71 points, edging their main rivals by a single point. To reach the league phase of the Champions League, the Norwegian champions successfully navigated past Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb. The club previously faced Barcelona in the 1992-93 European Cup first round, falling 1-0 on aggregate after a goalless draw in Norway and a 1-0 defeat in Spain.

Harry Kane’s Record and Bayern’s Second-Half Surge

Bayern responded fiercely after the interval. Harry Kane dragged Bayern back into the contest by converting a penalty in the 54th minute after Konrad Laimer was brought down inside the box. Six minutes later, Kane found space to head in a cross from Joshua Kimmich, tying the match at 2-2 and scoring in his ninth consecutive Champions League appearance to equal Robert Lewandowski’s club record, placing him two matches behind the record of 11 set by Cristiano Ronaldo. Additionally, Kane reached 36 goals in 40 Champions League matches since his 30th birthday, surpassing the total achieved by Lionel Messi in his thirties.

Photo: Fox Sports

The Bavarian onslaught continued when Luis Díaz put the visitors ahead for the first time in the 71st minute, sweeping home from close range after Kane laid the ball off to Laimer. Despite dominating possession with 73 percent of the ball and registering 13 shots, Bayern once again failed to protect a crucial lead.

Michael Olise’s Red Card and Haugen’s 90th-Minute Equalizer

The momentum swung decisively in the 74th minute when Michael Olise picked up two yellow cards in rapid succession—the first for a tactical foul, and the second for dissent. Reduced to ten men, Bayern weathered intense pressure before Herman Haugen rose at the back post in the 90th minute to head home Tripić’s cross, sealing a memorable 3-3 draw.

Michael Olise red card vs Viking FK vs Bayern Munich, Michael Olise sent off with red card vs Viking

Kompany was blunt regarding the discipline breakdown that cost his side the victory, noting that the team allowed external frustrations with the referee to distract them during key phases of the match. Olise’s suspension rules him out of Bayern’s upcoming Champions League clash against Arsenal in Munich, while Viking prepare to travel to England to face Aston Villa on October 21.