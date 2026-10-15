BFGoodrich Unveils 2022 Off-Road and Trail Event Schedule

Jeep Jamboree USA has officially released its extensive 2027 event schedule, mapping out a full calendar of off-road adventures that span iconic American trails, rugged international destinations, and several notable new additions for enthusiasts.

The upcoming season opens on January 31 with the OPTIMA Rally in Johnson Valley, California, before quickly heading south for the Northern Baja Adventure from February 17 to 22 in San Felipe, Mexico. From there, the schedule blends returning fan favorites with brand-new experiences tailored to different skill levels and vehicle setups.

New Additions and Returning Classics

Among the fresh entries on the calendar is the Mint 400 Experience in Las Vegas, Nevada, scheduled for March 4 to 6. Other notable newcomers include the San Rafael Swell trek in Green River, Utah, running March 15 to 18, and the Vermejo Outdoor Adventure in Raton, New Mexico, from August 19 to 22. International travel also features prominently, with a North of Iceland expedition based in Reykjavik from July 24 to 29, a South Coast Iceland run from July 31 to August 5, and a newly added destination in Queenstown, New Zealand, slated for November 2027.

The schedule also marks the return of several popular programs, including Oak Ridge in Nelson County, Virginia, running May 13 to 15, and Land Between The Lakes in Hardin, Kentucky, set for May 19 to 21.

Expanded Moab Offerings and Specialized Runs

Moab, Utah, remains a cornerstone of the Jeep Jamboree calendar. The season features dual Easter Jeep Safari night runs on March 22 and March 24, followed by multiple expedition dates throughout the year. New specialized events in the area include the Telluride to Moab Adventure from September 19 to 23, Lionsback with Casey Currie from September 23 to 26, and a Women at the Wheel Moab run scheduled for November 1 to 3.

Other specialized formats include multiple multi-day Rubicon Trail Expeditions in California, ranging from standard outings to XTREME formats in August, as well as dedicated Women at the Wheel programs in Uwharrie, North Carolina, from June 3 to 5.

Registration details, vehicle requirements, and specific per-event prerequisites are managed directly through the official Jeep Jamboree USA platform as individual dates approach.