Former French military serviceman and professional UFC fighter Benoît Saint-Denis stepped into the AB Campus facilities in Bayonne last week to lead a specialized tackling technique workshop for the Aviron Bayonnais rugby squad ahead of their fixture against Toulouse, as reported by rugbyrama.fr.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Aviron Bayonnais adjusted their defensive philosophy to emphasize low-height tackling, altering momentum-stopping defensive metrics.

Unconventional Preparation Ahead of Toulouse

Cross-training in combat sports has increasingly bled into elite rugby union preparation, but Saint-Denis’ integration goes deeper than a simple guest appearance. Having established residence in Bayonne back in April 2023, the lightweight mixed martial artist maintains a formal partnership with the Top 14 club. His strength and conditioning coach, Fabien Berenguel, splits time between Saint-Denis and the Aviron Bayonnais academy players.

The timing of this specific session was calculated. Four days before traveling to face Stade Toulousain at Ernest Wallon, the squad needed a stark psychological reset. “We were going to the champion,” Aviron skills coach Nick Abendanon told rugbyrama.fr. “The day was dedicated to defense and we thought that if we could start the week with a mindset around combat, it was primordial before this match.”

Tactical Nuances of Wrestling Versus Rugby Contact

The 30-minute workshop divided the squad functionally. Forwards worked directly with Saint-Denis while the three-quarters lifted weights, before swapping groups to account for the divergent tackle mechanics required in the pack versus the backline. Where a rugby defender meets an oncoming ball-carrier traveling at maximum velocity, a wrestler operates with distinct leverage strategies.

According to Abendanon, the core objective was halting the attacker’s momentum immediately. “In our sport, the player comes with much more speed, but the goal of the session was to see how we could bring the adversary to the ground as quickly as possible,” Abendanon explained to rugbyrama.fr. The primary defender is tasked with a low chop to stop forward progress, while the secondary tackler targets the ball to slow down the ensuing ruck.

Session Metric Primary Focus Target Area First Defender Low chop / Momentum stop Below the waist Second Defender Ruck deceleration Ball zone / Upper torso Body Posture 45-degree angle Controlled gaze / Strong base

Correcting Postural Habits on the Ground

Saint-Denis quickly diagnosed a mechanical flaw in how professional rugby players process contact visual cues. By observing the squad in full-contact drills, the former special forces operative noticed players dropping their eye line toward the turf just before impact, which inadvertently shifts their center of gravity downward and forward.

“Benoît noticed that the players had a little work to do with their head,” Abendanon detailed to rugbyrama.fr, noting that the fighter instructed athletes to maintain an aggressive 45-degree posture with an elevated gaze. This adjustment allows defenders to direct the tackled opponent precisely where the defensive system demands. The physical approach bore fruit on Sunday night, as Bayonne pushed Toulouse to the limit before falling 45-34 in a high-octane encounter.”

Management hopes to capitalize on this cross-disciplinary relationship by scheduling two additional workshops before the end of the calendar year, pending Saint-Denis’ professional fighting schedule.

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