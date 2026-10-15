Crédit Agricole Launches AI Innovation Call for Regional Projects

Le Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence, via son fonds de dotation CAAP Innov’Eco, has launched its 8th call for projects in partnership with Aktantis, focusing this year on artificial intelligence applications for regional development, gomet.net reported.

Funding Regional AI Integration

Submissions for the initiative opened on October 14, 2026, and will close on November 14, 2026. Applicants must present concrete use cases for artificial intelligence addressing economic, environmental, or societal challenges within the territory. The program is split into three distinct categories to target specific operational layers of the local economy.

The first category targets local economic actors, supporting activity and transformation among retailers, artisans, very small enterprises, small and medium enterprises, and agricultural exploitants. The second category focuses on public collectivities and institutions, applying AI to public action such as health, urban planning, resource management, prevention, resilience, and security. The final category aims at societal transformations, backing solutions that foster inclusion, youth support, education, training, employment access, and personal services.

Pitches and Final Selection at Les Docks de Marseille

This initiative will reward three start-up du territoire with a grant of 30,000 euros each to develop their projects. Selected candidates will secure the opportunity to pitch their innovations during the final round on December 17, 2026, at Les Docks de Marseille, where the three winners of this edition will be officially revealed.

Project Milestone Date Location / Details Application Window Opens October 14, 2026 Online submissions Application Window Closes November 14, 2026 Submission deadline for candidates Final Pitch Event December 17, 2026 Les Docks de Marseille

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