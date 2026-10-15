AZ Alkmaar and Hapoel Be’er Sheva face off at the AFAS Stadion this Thursday, with both clubs eager to bounce back from disappointing opening results in the league phase of the UEFA Europa League (Yahoo Sports). The Dutch Eredivisie side enters the fixture following a domestic defeat, while their Israeli opponents arrive looking to build momentum after securing a win in domestic play (Yahoo Sports).

Both teams are seeking their first victory in the competition’s league phase after enduring frustrating starts. AZ Alkmaar dropped their opening European fixture 1-0 away against Sunderland, halting an extended unbeaten sequence. Meanwhile, Hapoel Be’er Sheva played out a scoreless 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in Bucharest.

Domestic Form and European Stakes

Leeroy Echteld’s side comes into the match looking to steady themselves domestically as well. Following a 1-1 draw with Willem II and a victory over Telstar, AZ suffered a 2-0 loss to Feyenoord at De Kuip. That result left De Kaasboeren in joint second place in the Eredivisie standings alongside defending champions PSV Eindhoven, sitting one point behind the league leaders.

Authorities in the Dutch city of Alkmaar barred fans of Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva from attending its upcoming Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar.The decision was made in coordination with Anja Schouten, police and the public prosecutor's office, which classified… pic.twitter.com/HqFKBrXbSf — https://x.com/PalTimesNews/status/2110125268807413953

Despite the recent stumble, AZ boasts a home record at the AFAS Stadion, remaining undefeated on their turf since losing 3-1 to NEC in January. Sixteen matches have passed without the Alkmaar outfit suffering another home defeat, providing the Dutch outfit with a solid foundation as they look to secure their first three points in the league phase.

For Hapoel Be’er Sheva, the continental campaign brings unique logistical hurdles. Due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the squad must play all of their continental fixtures outside Israel.

Team News and Lineup Considerations

AZ Alkmaar will be without several key players for the fixture. Jizz Hornkamp, Kees Smit, and Stije Resink remain sidelined, with Resink recovering from an ACL injury.

Photo: sportsgambler.com

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup: De Busser; Dijkstra, Goes, Schouten, Chavez; Clasie, Koopmeiners; Oufkir, Byskov, Daal; Meerdink.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva possible starting lineup: Marciano; Mizrahi, Diop, Vitor, Amador; Amankwah, Ventura, Peretz; East, Zlatanovic, Victor.

Recent Match Histories

In their respective domestic outings leading into Thursday’s clash, AZ Alkmaar struggled to find their rhythm during a 2-0 defeat to Feyenoord where they managed just one shot on target (SportsGambler). Hapoel Be’er Sheva enjoyed a more productive weekend, earning a 2-0 victory away against Ironi Tiberias in the Israeli Premier League (Yahoo Sports).

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

AZ Alkmaar and Hapoel Be’er Sheva have faced each other zero times. In the Europa League, the two teams face each other for the first time. Kick-off at the AFAS Stadion is scheduled for Thursday.