Katie Zacharia Sparks Scrutiny During 14-Minute Debut

President Donald Trump’s new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, stepped up to the James Brady Press Briefing Room podium on Tuesday, delivering a brief 14-minute debut that immediately sparked scrutiny, 1News reported.

A Scripted Entry and Unconventional Exchanges

During her first appearance, Zacharia read extensively from prepared notes and took questions from only three news organisations—Breitbart, Fox News, and the Daily Mail—all of which have maintained generally sympathetic coverage toward the Republican president. The session lasted just 14 minutes before being cut short due to the president’s scheduled travel, according to reporting by 1News and The Independent. The Independent noted that Zacharia stumbled over a question about balancing her family life, accidentally confusing the president with her husband before brushing it off with a lighthearted clarification.

Photo: The Independent

The performance also featured questions regarding her professional background. According to the NZ Herald, California’s state bar confirmed to U.S. media that it holds no record of Zacharia holding a licence under either her married or maiden name. When reporters asked where she passed the bar exam, Zacharia replied, “When I moved to China,” without identifying a specific jurisdiction, as foreign nationals cannot sit for China’s bar exam. Zacharia previously told Newsweek that she practiced international transaction law with appropriate credentials after working for a Beijing law firm.

Diverging Reactions Across the Political Media Landscape

Reactions to the debut broke sharply along familiar political lines. President Trump defended the appearance while speaking to reporters outside the White House shortly afterward, declaring that he thought her performance was “very good.” Business Insider previously reported that Trump praised her loyalty in a Truth Social post, describing her as having an unblemished record of support and calling her a devoted fan and member of MAGA.

Photo: NZ Herald

External critics were far less forgiving. Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s former press secretary and current host on MS NOW, posted on X that the briefing was “basically an SNL skit….except it wasnt.” Meanwhile, 1News reported that an unnamed White House official offered a blunt assessment to MS NOW, stating, “She needs to get much better fast, otherwise she’ll break Scaramucci’s record,” a reference to Anthony Scaramucci’s notoriously brief 11-day tenure as White House communications director in 2017.

Continuity in Strategy and New Media Access

Zacharia succeeds Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August.