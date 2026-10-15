TSMC Reports Record Q3 Profit on Surging AI Chip Demand

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported a record third-quarter net profit of 763.1 billion New Taiwan dollars ($23.59 billion) on Thursday, posting a 68.7% surge from a year earlier. The world’s largest contract chipmaker beat LSEG SmartEstimates of 746.34 billion New Taiwan dollars, driven by sustained global demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The Bottom Line

Earnings Beat: Net income reached NT$763.1 billion against analyst expectations of NT$746.34 billion, powered by a 51% rise in revenue to NT$1.49 trillion ($46.36 billion).

Net income reached NT$763.1 billion against analyst expectations of NT$746.34 billion, powered by a 51% rise in revenue to NT$1.49 trillion ($46.36 billion). Margin Strength: Operating margin landed at 58.7%, topping the upper end of company guidance as high-performance computing chip orders dominated the revenue mix.

Operating margin landed at 58.7%, topping the upper end of company guidance as high-performance computing chip orders dominated the revenue mix. Capital Allocation: The company posted a free cash flow surge to NT$476.56 billion while the board approved a NT$7.00 cash dividend for the second quarter.

Revenue Expansion Driven by High-Performance Computing Demand

The company’s third-quarter performance reflected sustained reliance from major technology developers. High-performance computing accounted for the largest share of revenue at 68%, followed by smartphones at 21%. Automotive emerged as the fastest-growing segment on a quarter-on-quarter basis, registering a 23% growth rate.

Photo: WSJ

By technology, 3-nanometer chips generated the largest share of revenue at 33%, followed by 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer architecture. The company manufactures processors for major clients including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Financial Comparison Against Consensus Expectations

Financial Metric Reported Q3 Result Analyst Consensus / Guidance Revenue NT$1.49 trillion ($46.36 billion) NT$1.47 trillion (LSEG SmartEstimate) Net Income NT$763.1 billion NT$746.34 billion expected Operating Margin 58.7% 58.0% (Upper end of guidance) Free Cash Flow NT$476.56 billion NT$139.38 billion (Prior year)

Global Expansion and Margin Pressures Ahead

While the third-quarter numbers reflect strong pricing power, management expects the upcoming 2-nanometer process ramp-up to dilute gross margins by roughly 3 to 4 percentage points in the second half. Overseas facility developments, including a planned investment footprint in Arizona, introduce additional cost layers. During its second-quarter earnings announcement in July, the chipmaker outlined total planned investments of $265 billion in Arizona and evaluated potential expansion in Texas to reinforce its U.S. manufacturing presence.

Photo: 24/7 Wall St.

Despite firm underlying demand, broader sector headwinds and pre-earnings repositioning have recently influenced equity pricing. Valuation multiples trading near historical ranges have prompted institutional caution regarding sequential margin guidance and capital expenditure targets, which management has raised for the 2026 budget cycle.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.