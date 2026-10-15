Sinsamut Klinmee Faces Shintaro Matsukura at ONE Samurai 4

Sinsamut “Aquaman” Klinmee returns to the ONE Championship ring on October 17 at Ariake Arena for ONE SAMURAI 4, aiming to secure his first career kickboxing victory. Facing Japanese veteran Shintaro Matsukura in a lightweight contest, the Thai striker seeks to rebound from a difficult stretch and prove his versatility.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Sinsamut enters wanting to march forward and brawl under kickboxing rules, while knowing Matsukura’s strengths include calf kicks, leg attacks, dangerous striking, and heavy hands.

A win for Sinsamut would help him secure his very first kickboxing victory as he returns to the sport for a fresh start.

Matsukura’s debut brings a Tokyo crowd behind him, but Sinsamut feels more at home inside the ONE ring and has focused on his footwork and punching combinations for his second kickboxing fight.

Tactical Evolution After the Holzken Setback

Sinsamut’s transition to kickboxing has been far from seamless. As reported by ONE Championship, the Pattaya native is looking to erase the memory of his March 2025 appearance at ONE Friday Fights 100, where he suffered a first-round knockout at the hands of Dutch icon Nieky “The Natural” Holzken. That result marked a stark reversal from their 2022 encounter, where Sinsamut had famously secured a knockout victory.

Photo: kooora.ae

Following a subsequent unanimous decision loss to George “G-Unit” Jarvis this past March, the pressure on the 30-year-old is palpable. Sinsamut acknowledges that his debut under kickboxing rules—which strip away the clinch work and elbows fundamental to his Muay Thai background—led to a sluggish performance. “My coaches have been heavily emphasizing my footwork and punching combinations, sharpening those specific areas for me,” Sinsamut noted. The tactical mandate for Saturday is clear: improve fluidity to avoid becoming a stationary target for Matsukura’s leg-based attacks.

The Scouting Report on Shintaro Matsukura

Standing in the way of Sinsamut’s redemption is Shintaro Matsukura, a former K-1 champion transitioning into the ONE spotlight. A product of the elite Team Vasileus gym, the 34-year-old Matsukura has spent significant time in a mentorship role, guiding prominent figures such as Takeru “Natural Born Krusher” Segawa and Masaaki Noiri. While his recent career has been defined by training others, the competitive itch has returned for his promotional debut.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Sinsamut has been vocal about the specific threats Matsukura poses. “Shintaro’s strengths are his calf kicks, leg attacks, and dangerous striking. He also packs heavy hands,” he said. The Thai challenger expects a technical battle, noting that Japanese striking styles often rely on unpredictable, sharp kicking exchanges. To counter this, Sinsamut is banking on his superior physical conditioning and the familiarity of the ONE Championship stage, which he believes provides an edge over his promotional newcomer opponent.

Fighter Primary Discipline Recent Form (Last 5) Promotional Status Sinsamut Klinmee Muay Thai / Boxing 1 Win, 4 Losses Established Veteran Shintaro Matsukura Kickboxing N/A (ONE Debut) Promotional Newcomer

Neutralizing the Ariake Arena Atmosphere

Despite the prospect of a partisan crowd favoring the Japanese debutant, Sinsamut remains adamant that the venue is irrelevant once the contest begins. “Whenever I fight abroad, I don’t feel any pressure at all,” he stated. He views the ring as an isolated environment, emphasizing that the crowd’s influence vanishes once the opening bell rings. This mental fortitude is bolstered by the presence of his training partners, including Nabil Anane and Mohammad Siasarani, who are also featured on the card.

Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee | ONE Championship Full Fight

Whether he can convert that camaraderie into a clinical performance remains the central question for Saturday night. Sinsamut is clear on his intent: “I want to march forward and brawl. But hey, if I can’t knock him out, he won’t be able to knock me out either.”