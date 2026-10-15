2026 RTIH Retail Automation Finalists Announced

The 2026 RTIH Innovation Awards has announced its finalists for the Best Use of Automation in the Retail Sector, highlighting companies deploying agent-driven workflows and artificial intelligence across global operations, retailtechinnovationhub.com reported. Winners will be revealed on November 4th at a ceremony at The HAC in Central London, biography-news.com reported.

Agent-Driven Workflows Reshape Enterprise Operations

The shortlisted entries point to a sharp industry pivot away from manual processes and toward autonomous systems designed to optimize margins and reduce administrative overhead. Snag and Patchworks utilized Claude as a reasoning layer to manage complex product updates across multiple warehouse systems, achieving a launch cycle of just two weeks. Patchworks handled the execution layer using MCP and Shopify’s Bulk Operations API to update over 14,000 products in a single operation.

EE Retail introduced its STAT! platform to consolidate legacy tools and tasks into a single real-time operational dashboard. The system utilizes RALPH (the Retail Action Log) to schedule and automatically trigger tasks based on live operational data, providing store leaders with immediate visibility into progress and potential bottlenecks.

Inventory and Content Automation at Scale

Public Group replaced more than ten disconnected tools and spreadsheets with its in-house Content Dashboard. The platform automates product content production for three separate storefronts by pulling specifications and images from 871 manufacturer brands, writing descriptions, and validating attributes during unattended overnight runs. This workflow cut weekly backlogs by approximately 80% and quadrupled output per editor.

Optimum Retailing deployed Realgram AI to generate store-specific planograms based on real-time sales and inventory conditions. Retailers utilizing the platform have recorded 5% to 15% higher in-store revenue alongside a 15% to 25% reduction in labor hours.

Furniture Connect brought its entire catalogue preparation workflow into a single agent-driven system. Barker and Stonehouse accelerated its online product releases from months down to a single week using the platform.

Customer Experience and Search Discovery Integrations

Liquid I.V. deployed conversational AI from Flip to handle surging summer call volumes that typically reached four to five times normal levels. The AI agent resolves requests around the clock, automating 45% of calls end-to-end and reducing average handle time by 81% while maintaining operational continuity.

Goddiva connected customer interactions directly to its product development cycle. Its Global Product Analysis interprets sales, returns, and stock data to feed an AI-powered Design Studio handling trend forecasting, technical specifications, and size ratio planning.

Lily AI launched Lily Max in August 2026 to automate product information enrichment and testing for major brands such as Marks & Spencer, Vuori, Hibbett Sports, Shiseido, and Coach. Meanwhile, Retail Express deployed an Intelligent Merchandising engine with a major European grocer, achieving an 85% automation rate for routine pricing actions and cutting competitor response times from two weeks to two minutes.

Commercetools and Trail Appliances rebuilt their commerce foundation using an API-first approach, dropping site load times by 57% and more than doubling conversion rates through integrated architectures featuring Algolia and Voucherify.