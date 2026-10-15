Apple Reportedly Preparing Large iPhone 18 Production Run

Standard iPhone 18 Production Scale Prepares for Late November

Apple is preparing a substantially large inventory run for the standard iPhone 18, with manufacturing scheduled to start in late November 2026, according to MacRumors reporting on a Weibo post from the leaker “Fixed Focus Digital.” This production push follows strong commercial performance for the iPhone 17 generation, which saw increased factory output demands and top global sales rankings during the first half of 2026.

iPhone 17 Sales Momentum Fuels Upstream Inventory Confidence

The decision to build a large volume of standard iPhone 18 units stems directly from the market reception of its predecessor. Following the initial pre-order weekend for the iPhone 17, Apple instructed two separate suppliers to increase their daily output by at least 30%, as reported by The Information. Counterpoint Research data subsequently placed the standard iPhone 17 at the top of global smartphone sales charts in both the first and second quarters of 2026. The device captured 6% of worldwide unit sales in each quarter, successfully outselling both the higher-priced iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

Hardware Specifications and Spring 2027 Launch Window

Scheduled for a spring 2027 unveiling alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2, the standard iPhone 18 will maintain a design profile broadly similar to previous iterations. Anticipated internal updates include a reduced Dynamic Island footprint, the transition to the A20 chip, and the integration of Apple’s proprietary C2 modem. Initiating assembly lines in late November grants the supply chain a multi-month buffer to accumulate sufficient stock prior to the official public release.

Simultaneous Hardware Refreshes Across the Home Ecosystem

Alongside mobile developments, Apple broadened its hardware lineup following leaks from Mark Gurman published by Bloomberg ahead of a New York product experience. The announcements introduced the HomeView, a dedicated smart home hub equipped with a 7-inch Liquid Retina display and Siri AI. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, stated regarding the device that it “is designed to be shared by everyone in the home yet feel completely personal to each user. It recognizes your face to shift from a household screen to your own experience.” Additionally, the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K debuted with an A19 chip delivering up to 50% faster CPU performance and double the graphical capabilities, alongside a redesigned Siri Remote featuring Find My support with Precision Finding and built-in far-field microphones.