The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Switch 2 Remake Hands-On Preview

Switch 2 Visual Overhaul and Native Jump Mechanics Arrive on November 5

Nintendo is preparing to launch a ground-up remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Switch 2 on November 5. Originally released in 1998 for the Nintendo 64, the action-adventure classic returns with a complete graphical rebuild. The release coincides with the franchise’s 40th anniversary celebrations, which also encompass a global concert tour and a live-action film slated for theaters in the spring of 2027.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will be reborn on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/t3qz5IVv5u — https://x.com/NintendoAmerica/status/2064361089668620543

Preview events held in Frankfurt and New York City have given critics and content creators an early look at the opening hour and later sections of the adventure. While the core narrative remains fundamentally anchored to the original blueprint, the technical execution represents a departure from past iterations.

Engine Redesigns and High-Resolution Lighting in Hyrule

Powered by the Switch 2, the remake delivers richer environments, upgraded textures, and detailed character models. IGN noted that the visual enhancements extend to redesigned puzzles and updated miniboss encounters that complement modern control schemes. For instance, a torch puzzle featuring rotating elements in the original version has been streamlined, and guard rails have been introduced to prevent premature leaps onto falling blocks.

Photo: The Guardian

The remake’s 4K specificity brings out new environmental details, such as light catching in puddles and grass pushing through the terrain, evoking comparisons to Twilight Princess. At the same time, critics observed that Hyrule Field feels markedly smaller and more controlled compared to the sprawling open-world design seen in Breath of the Wild.

Character models have also sparked discussion. Takaya Imamura noted on social media that the overblown features of the characters draw heavily from Shigeru Miyamoto’s known appreciation for ningyogeki, traditional Japanese puppet drama.

Quality-of-Life Additions and Controller Integration

Beyond the graphical overhaul, the title introduces substantial quality-of-life adjustments. Players can now control the camera freely using the right analog stick, and Link can jump with the press of a dedicated button.

The inventory system now features five empty bottle slots instead of four, and a new progression marker called Threads of Time is accessible via the pause menu. Additionally, integration with the Nintendo Switch app allows players to view maps and game information on their mobile devices. The Ocarina interface retains the songbook shortcut introduced in the 3DS remaster.

The upcoming November launch positions the title as both a nostalgic touchstone for returning players and an entry point for younger demographics experiencing the classic architecture for the first time.