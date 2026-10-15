US weighs easing Russian tanker sanctions as oil slides

Global crude benchmarks dropped by roughly 2% on Thursday as the United States weighed potential policy steps to ease regulatory restrictions on Russia’s “shadow fleet” tankers.

Sanctions Relief and the Return of Russian Tonnage

Market discussions gained momentum after a US official indicated on Wednesday that the administration was actively considering easing sanctions on some of Russia’s unregulated tankers. PVM Oil analyst John Evans noted that such a policy shift could lower freight rates and increase flexibility in diesel shipments. These deliberations follow a recent decision by President Donald Trump to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel fuel aimed at dampening an international price spike. The unfolding debate centers on Washington potentially allowing “legal oil” to flow on previously sanctioned vessels.

When markets opened mid-week, international benchmarks reacted sharply to the shifting diplomatic signals. Brent crude fell $2.28, or 2.2%, to $103.78 a barrel by 0729 GMT. Simultaneously, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined $1.34, or 1.4%, to $93.75, wiping out gains secured during the prior trading session.

Crude Benchmark Price Movement Percentage Change Trading Level (GMT) Brent Crude -$2.28 -2.2% $103.78 US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) -$1.34 -1.4% $93.75

Escalating Middle East Maritime Attacks

Despite the downward pressure from prospective US sanctions relief, geopolitical friction across the Middle East continued to establish a solid floor under global energy valuations. Maritime officials confirmed that a container ship and a dry bulk carrier sank near the strait in the past 24 hours after being hit by projectiles in separate incidents. The ongoing conflict involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis has intensified over the past 10 days, amplified by Iran saying it was stepping up strikes in response to the US blockade of its ports and tougher sanctions introduced last month.

Analysts at MUFG observed that the ongoing conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis is keeping a geopolitical premium in oil markets, even though energy infrastructure has not been attacked in the last several days.

Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure Strikes and Inventory Draws

Concurrently, Ukraine resumed its attacks on Russian refineries with a strike on a plant in the Ryazan region, unfolding shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced anger at a “dangerous” withdrawal of US intelligence.

Domestic US fundamentals added another layer of cross-currents as commercial inventory data revealed significant shifts across petroleum categories. According to market sources reviewing data compiled by the American Petroleum Institute, US crude inventories fell by 11.1 million barrels during the week ended October 9. While distillate inventories also posted declines, domestic gasoline stocks registered an increase. Official figures from the US Energy Information Administration are due at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT), following a one-day operational delay due to the Columbus Day holiday.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.