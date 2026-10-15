Cambridge Audio Spira Turntable Launched with Bluetooth and Built-in Phono Stage

Cambridge Audio has announced the Spira, a plug-and-play record player priced at £329 / €349 / $499 that arrives pre-fitted with an Audio-Technica cartridge and a built-in phono stage. The London-based brand is pitching the device as “everything you need straight out of the box”, offering Bluetooth support for wireless headphones and speakers alongside traditional wired setups.

How the Spira Positions Itself Against Competitors

The £329 / $499 price point lands the Spira between the Sony PS-LX3BT and the Sony PS-LX5BT, both of which received five-star reviews earlier this year. Cambridge Audio frames the Spira as a turntable built to work with any system you already own, whether that’s a full hi-fi set-up, active speakers, a Bluetooth speaker or even headphones.

Physical construction features a 1.8kg steel platter mounted on a solid wooden plinth designed to reduce vibrations. An aluminium alloy tonearm comes equipped with an adjustable counterweight and anti-skate controls.

Hardware Flexibility and Upgrade Paths

Out of the box, users encounter a pre-fitted and aligned Audio-Technica cartridge. For those looking to upgrade tracking performance, the removable headshell simplifies swaps, with Cambridge Audio recommending the Audio-Technica 3600LE as a replacement. The internal phono stage can also be bypassed, enabling owners to route the signal through external amplification hardware such as the manufacturer’s Alva Solo or Alva Duo phono stages.

Photo: whathifi.com

Playback speeds cover 33.3 and 45 RPM formats. To keep rumble out of the signal, the chassis rests on vibration-absorbing feet and a felt mat sits atop the platter, while a hinged dust cover protects records during playback.

Color Finishes and Ecosystem Integration

The Spira is available in five distinct finishes: black, white, blue, green, and orange. These colorways are matched to Cambridge Audio’s L/R active speakers.

Market availability spans several currencies, with the hardware retailing at £329 / €349 / $499. The Cambridge Audio Spira is available now.