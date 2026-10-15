Hospital Services Agent Job Opening: Dreux Hospital Day Care & Oncology

The Centre Hospitalier Victor-Jousselin in Dreux, France, is recruiting a Hospital Service Agent (Agent des Services Hospitaliers) for its medical and oncology day hospital unit, offering civil servant status, comprehensive technical platforms, and ongoing professional development opportunities within the Eure-et-Loir territorial hospital group.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Role Focus: The hospital service agent is primarily responsible for environmental hygiene, bionettoyage (deep medical cleaning), and patient safety within the oncology day hospital.

The hospital service agent is primarily responsible for environmental hygiene, bionettoyage (deep medical cleaning), and patient safety within the oncology day hospital. Multidisciplinary Care: The position involves close collaboration with nursing teams to support patient mobility, comfort, and clinical transit throughout outpatient treatments.

Recruitment Scope at Centre Hospitalier Victor-Jousselin

Centre Hospitalier Victor-Jousselin serves as the reference medical establishment for the Dreux basin, which encompasses a population of approximately 140,000 residents across northern Eure-et-Loir near the Île-de-France and Normandy borders. Operating within the Eure-et-Loir hospital group (GHT), the 761-bed facility manages a broad spectrum of medical, surgical, obstetrical, and long-term care pathways. The current recruitment drive targets the day hospital for medicine and oncology, aiming to reinforce ancillary support staff who maintain clinical hygiene standards.

Selected candidates enter an environment equipped with advanced technical platforms, including regional reference centers for therapeutic education and departmental leadership in pain management, medical imaging, and assisted reproductive technology. The facility also functions as the departmental base for the SAMU emergency medical service and the CEGIDD infection screening center.

The recruited hospital service agent guarantees sanitary safety across patient rooms, treatment suites, and common areas. Core duties center on executing rigorous bionettoyage protocols—specialized cleaning and disinfection procedures designed to eliminate pathogenic microorganisms in high-risk clinical settings.

Additional responsibilities include sorting and eliminating medical waste according to regulatory environmental safety standards, restocking hygiene consumables, and cleaning non-technical medical equipment and furnishings. Personnel also assist nursing staff with patient installation and mobility support, contributing directly to the physical comfort of individuals navigating outpatient oncology workflows.

Employment Parameter Institutional Detail Establishment Centre Hospitalier Victor-Jousselin (Dreux, France) Department Hôpital de Jour Médecine / Oncologie Contract Nature Renewable public healthcare contract Key Qualifications Training in hospital hygiene, bionettoyage mastery, discretion, and teamwork

Candidate Profile and Professional Development Framework

Applicants for the medical and oncology day hospital role must demonstrate verified competencies in hospital hygiene and safety protocols. Desired candidate attributes include rigorous organizational skills, adaptability within multidisciplinary teams, and strict adherence to medical confidentiality. While prior experience in a healthcare setting and specific training in hospital hygiene are preferred, the institution provides structured support for professional advancement.

The hospital offers personnel access to continuous professional development, promotional studies, and the possibility of transitioning to permanent civil servant status (fonctionnaire). Additional staff benefits on site include a staff dining facility, complimentary wellness sessions, and representation via the CGOS social services committee and the MNH health mutual organization. In alignment with institutional diversity policies, all positions at the facility are open to applicants with disabilities.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The recruitment process remains active as Centre Hospitalier Victor-Jousselin prepares for broader facility restructuring plans projected toward the horizon 2030.

References

Agent des Services Hospitaliers (F/H) – Hôpital de Jour Médecine / Oncologie. emploi.fhf.fr.

Centre Hospitalier Victor-Jousselin. GHT Eure-et-Loir.

Disclaimer: This article is produced for informational and reporting purposes based on institutional recruitment documentation and public health operational standards. It does not constitute medical advice or formal employment guidance.