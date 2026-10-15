Nguyen Thanh Lam Remains Identified 41 Years After Vi Xuyen Clashes

Forty-one years after vanishing in the brutal border clashes of Vi Xuyen, Nguyen Thanh Lam has been identified and returned to his hometown in Nghe An province. His remains were recovered alongside a fading leather wallet and a military identity card, bringing an end to decades of uncertainty for his family.

The Long Wait in Nghe An

On October 8, Pham Thi Minh Hai stood at her home in the center of Tan Ky as her husband returned after more than four decades. The homecoming ceremony concluded a 41-year separation that began when military units deployed to the northern frontier.

For more than four decades, Hai held onto a faint hope that her husband might have survived across enemy lines. That hypothesis collapsed on the afternoon of September 29, when a message arrived from her husband’s former colleague: Lam’s remains had been found.

Her son, who was in Ha Tinh at the time, rushed back to prepare travel documents for Tuyen Quang. They traveled through the night, arriving the next morning at the foothills of the mountain range in Tan Thuy village, Vi Xuyen district, Ha Tuyen province—now part of Tuyen Quang province—at an elevation of 300 meters.

The Century-Old Lime Kiln Battlefield

The mountainous terrain where the recovery took place was famously known as the “century-old lime kiln.” Intense enemy artillery bombardments during the conflict turned the limestone mountains blindingly white, resembling the mouth of a lime kiln.

Search teams from the Tuyen Quang Provincial Military Command, alongside former comrades, located the burial site. Accessing the remote location required clearing restored roads and enduring a grueling trek up the steep slope with the assistance of soldiers and youth union members.

Inside the operational zone, investigators recovered personal artifacts that confirmed the soldier’s identity. Alongside his remains lay a weathered brown leather wallet and a military identification card bearing the name Nguyen Thanh Lam, signed by Lieutenant General Vu Lap, commander of Military Region 2.

A Broken Promise From the Spring of 1984

Lam enlisted in the military in 1974 at age 20, originating from Tan Tien commune. Following national reunification, his unit relocated from the south to Tan Ky district in Nghe An, where he met and married Hai, an elementary school teacher, in 1982.

Their time together was brief. In the summer of 1983, Hai traveled to her husband’s military post, only to find the unit deep in combat preparations for the northern border. A brief three-month leave followed in early 1984, coinciding with the birth of their son, Nguyen Anh Tu.

On March 7, 1984, days before his leave ended, Lam departed early to spare his wife the solitude of women’s holidays, taking with her blue peace tracksuit and infant clothing along for the journey. When the military later returned his rucksack, Hai recovered her shirt, but the infant clothing worn by her son remained missing, likely carried up the 300-meter plateau as the conflict unfolded.

The Journey Home and Final Rites

Decades later, Nguyen Anh Tu traveled the long road to meet his father for the first time. Local authorities, military units, and provincial departments coordinated the transfer, culminating in the memorial and burial service held on October 8 in Nghe An province’s Tan Tien commune.

“I thought that he might have been captured and detained by the opposing side and has yet to return,” Hai said, reflecting on the decades she spent waiting for a different outcome.