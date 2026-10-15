Vienna funds ME/CFS research and center

Vienna is committing roughly two million euros to fund Austria’s largest research initiatives to date into Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, commonly known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, or ME/CFS. The capital’s city administration confirmed the funding push alongside plans to establish a specialized outpatient center by mid-2027.

Targeting Cellular Energy Failure and Genetic Markers

The Wiener Wissenschafts-, Forschungs– und Technologiefonds and the WE&ME Foundation provided the grants following selection by an international jury that included patient-experts.

The first initiative, designated as “ME-RESET,” receives 999,930 euros. Led by Lukas Haider, Martin Krššák, and Kathrin Kollndorfer, the project investigates why cellular energy production fails in the brains and muscles of ME/CFS patients under controlled oxygen deprivation—a state healthy individuals manage without issue.

A second project under the direction of Matthias Wielscher and Kathryn Hoffmann secures 999,169 euros. Researchers will use comprehensive genetic analyses to determine whether some individuals diagnosed with ME/CFS actually suffer from previously unrecognized rare genetic disorders.

Expanding Specialized Medical Infrastructure

Beyond laboratory research, the municipal government is addressing severe gaps in clinical care. Vienna is establishing a dedicated facility for post-acute infection syndromes, including ME/CFS and Post COVID, within the Vienna Healthcare Group.

Operations will begin in mid-2027 at the Diabeteszentrum Donaufeld before transitioning to full capacity by mid-2028. The facility will employ approximately 20 professionals across neurology, internal medicine, therapy, psychology, and social work. Designed with low-sensory and barrier-free environments featuring designated resting spaces, the project requires 6.7 million euros in initial capital investment alongside 3.8 million euros in annual operating costs.

The Scale of the Crisis in Austria

Municipal officials emphasized the urgency of the intervention during an announcement at the Vienna City Hall. Michael Ludwig noted that ME/CFS affects an estimated 70,000 to 80,000 individuals across Austria, outstripping the prevalence of multiple sclerosis. Approximately 60 percent of patients face partial or total occupational disability, while a quarter remain entirely confined to their homes or beds.

Photo: oe24.at

WWTF Michael Häupl pointed out that these targeted funding rounds have successfully drawn new researchers into a severely neglected scientific discipline. The current grants build on earlier municipal and foundation investments totaling roughly 3.1 million euros since 2024, which initially financed smaller studies, biobank development at the MedUni Vienna, and early-career research fellowships.