Egyptian Pound Retreats Past 53 Per US Dollar Threshold

The Egyptian pound retreated past the 53-per-dollar threshold in mid-October 2026, driven by a tightening monetary landscape and shifting foreign portfolio allocations. According to Al Arabiya Business, the American currency settled above 53 pounds for the first time since May, reflecting ongoing liquidity adjustments across state-owned and commercial lenders.

The Bottom Line

Exchange Rate Movement: The U.S. dollar climbed above the 53-pound mark across major Egyptian institutions, with the Central Bank of Egypt posting buy rates at 53.04 pounds and sell rates at 53.18 pounds.

The U.S. dollar climbed above the 53-pound mark across major Egyptian institutions, with the Central Bank of Egypt posting buy rates at 53.04 pounds and sell rates at 53.18 pounds. Portfolio Flows: Secondary government debt markets absorbed net purchases from Arab and foreign investors last week, contrasting with a minor outflow phase earlier in the month.

Secondary government debt markets absorbed net purchases from Arab and foreign investors last week, contrasting with a minor outflow phase earlier in the month. External Liquidity: Foreign reserves reached a higher level at the close of September, underpinned by a 27.2% year-over-year surge in eight-month worker remittances.

Interbank Divergence and Lender-Specific Pricing

Trading desks across Cairo displayed fragmented pricing models as the trading week progressed. The National Bank of Egypt recorded buy rates at 53.11 pounds and sell rates at 53.21 pounds, whereas Youm7 reported figures of 53.26 pounds for acquisition at the same institution.

Financial Institution Buy Rate (EGP) Sell Rate (EGP) Central Bank of Egypt 53.04 53.18 National Bank of Egypt 53.11 53.21 Banque Misr 53.09 53.19 Commercial International Bank (CIB) 53.15 53.25 Bank of Alexandria 53.05 53.15

Hot Money Inflows and Secondary Debt Market Activity

Foreign and regional portfolio allocations into Egyptian government paper experienced renewed momentum. Data compiled from the Egyptian Exchange indicates that secondary market transactions yielded significant net purchases from Arab and foreign investors during the preceding week. Non-resident foreign investors recorded net sales of 300.8 million dollars, which were offset by 1.5 billion dollars in net purchases originating from regional Arab investors. This rebound follows a brief contraction period that saw a net outflow of 361 million dollars two weeks prior.

For the broader month of September, cumulative secondary debt transactions settled at a positive balance, supported by substantial inflows. Market participants continue to evaluate these capital rotations ahead of the Central Bank of Egypt’s monetary policy committee meeting, where benchmark interest rates remain frozen at 19% for deposits and 20% for lending.

Foreign Reserves and Remittance Expansion

Underpinning the current foreign exchange landscape is a strengthening external account driven by remittances and reserve accumulation. Core revenue generators—including merchandise exports, tourism receipts, Suez Canal transit fees, and expatriate transfers—showed sustained upward momentum.

Photo: Masrawy

Remittances from Egyptian workers abroad jumped 27.2% across the first eight months of the year, bringing total inflows to 33.9 billion dollars compared to 26.6 billion dollars during the same timeframe in the previous year. August alone contributed 4.2 billion dollars to this total, marking a 21.7% monthly expansion. This follows a record fiscal year 2025–2026, wherein total annual transfers reached 47.3 billion dollars, eclipsing the 36.5 billion dollars recorded in the 2024-2025 fiscal cycle.

Additional Market Data and Exchange Rates

Across purchasing operations, the peak rate reached 52.95 pounds at HSBC and Al Baraka, compared to 52.94 pounds at Faisal Islamic Bank, the Arab African International Bank, and Kuwait Finance House, alongside 52.93 pounds at the Corp. Conversely, the lowest selling price recorded stood at 52.80 pounds at First Abu Dhabi Bank, followed by 52.82 pounds at the Industrial Development Bank, and 52.85 pounds at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. The average dollar rate settled at 52.77 pounds for buying and 52.87 pounds for selling, while the Central Bank of Egypt previously recorded 52.76 pounds for buying and 52.90 pounds for selling.

Photo: alyaum

Egyptian pound weakens to record lows vs dollar on balck market

At the National Bank of Egypt, separate figures showed the dollar at 53.26 pounds for buying and 53.36 pounds for selling, while Banque Misr recorded 53.17 pounds for buying and 53.27 pounds for selling, Banque du Caire registered 53.04 pounds for buying and 53.14 pounds for selling, and the Commercial International Bank posted 53.15 pounds for buying and 53.25 pounds for selling. Crédit Agricole reported 53.02 pounds for buying and 53.12 pounds for selling, dropping by 3 piasters for both sides, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank noted 53.08 pounds for buying and 53.18 pounds for selling, rising by 28 piasters. Overall, the dollar dropped in four banks by amounts ranging between two and three piasters at the onset of Thursday sessions on October 15, 2026, while advancing at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and remaining steady across five other institutions relative to the prior day’s close, and separately reached 53.04 pounds for buying and 53.18 pounds for selling at the central bank.