Rush and Endeavor Plan Merger for Illinois Health System

Twelve hospitals and 400 outpatient clinics will soon answer to a single banner across Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

A Billion-Dollar Bet on Expansion

Rush University System for Health and Endeavor Health announced plans on Wednesday to merge, creating a healthcare powerhouse subject to regulatory review. The transaction is expected to close in early 2027.

Endeavor plans to fund a $1 billion investment as part of the deal. That capital will flow directly into research, community care, and quality and innovation initiatives across the combined footprint.

Leadership and Brand Strategy

Endeavor is providing the cash infusion and taking the leadership reins. J.P. Gallagher is slated to serve as president and chief executive officer of the combined system.

Rush University System for Health and Endeavor Health announced they will merge into a single integrated academic health system, creating the largest health system in Chicago. https://t.co/VmJaYVGAnM — https://x.com/cbschicago/status/2110386912116768835

Yet the resulting organization will operate under the Rush name. The move leverages a brand recognized for its academic medical reputation and technological innovation.

Boardroom Balance and Regional Footprint

The combined board of directors will consist of 20 members split equally between representatives from Rush and Endeavor, with a chair selected from Rush.

Chicago-based Rush operates three hospitals, including its flagship Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, Rush Oak Park Hospital in Oak Park, and Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Endeavor formed in 2022 from the merger of North Shore University Health System and Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare, growing into the third-largest system in Illinois with nine hospitals in the northeast. Altogether, the combined entity will employ more than 46,000 employees and clinicians, serving more than 2 million patients annually.

Financial Strength Meets Market Competition

Neither system enters the merger from a position of financial distress. Endeavor generated more than $663 million in net income during its most recent fiscal year, according to Becker’s Hospital Review, recovering from a prior-year loss driven by legal costs.

Rush posted $294 million in net income for the twelve months ending June 30, marking a 57% increase year over year.

Challenging the Chicago Giants

Instead of rescuing a sinking ship, the union represents a strategic bid for market share in the heavily contested Chicago metropolitan area.

Fitch Ratings noted in a bond rating reaffirmation late last year that Rush faced comparatively weaker market positioning against local academic peers like Northwestern Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine, and Advocate Health.

The transaction positions the newly merged system to compete more aggressively against those academic giants, aiming to establish itself as the region’s first-choice healthcare provider and employer.