Carney and EU forge alliance to reduce U.S. reliance

Canada and the European Union are finalizing a sweeping alliance to integrate digital infrastructure, critical minerals supply chains, and defense assets ahead of an October summit, as both governments navigate an increasingly unpredictable diplomatic relationship with the United States.

Shielding Digital Infrastructure From American Leverage

Ottawa and Brussels aim to let Canadian companies bid on cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure contracts typically reserved for European companies through an “alliance for the future,” according to a draft joint statement. The draft joint statement, dated September 22, outlines plans for Canada to become the first associate member under the European Commission’s proposed Cloud and AI Development Act.

Here is why that matters: the initiative directly targets heavy reliance on major U.S. technology providers. Patrick Leblond, an associate professor of public and international affairs at the University of Ottawa, pointed out that platforms operated by companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft carry inherent economic vulnerabilities.

“Whether it’s Google, Amazon, Microsoft, we’re very dependent on these platforms. And as we know, it could be weaponized against our economy, against our governments,” Leblond said.

The proposed framework allows both jurisdictions to align emerging digital regulations while keeping critical data processing within trusted allied borders. But there is a catch. Wendy Gilmour, vice-chair of the Conference of Defence Associations Institute, noted that shifting domestic tech firms away from the gravitational pull of the American market remains a significant hurdle.

“There’s been a slow take-up by Canadian business because Canadian business has just been so used to working with the American market,” Gilmour told CTV News. “It’s easy. It’s English speaking. It’s just a simpler prospect than to work in a European regulatory environment with 27 different countries.”

Securing Critical Minerals and Joint Defense Assets

Beyond the digital sphere, the draft agreement establishes formal participation for Canada in Europe’s Galileo satellite navigation system. It also finalizes investment corridors to accelerate European access to Canadian critical minerals, cementing supply chain ties that bypass traditional North American channels.

The partnership extends into heavy manufacturing and emergency response. The document outlines a joint procurement plan for 50 Canadian-made De Havilland water bombers, slated to enter active wildfire-fighting service across participating jurisdictions by 2030.

Initiative Partner Entities Target / Timeline Cloud and AI Bidding Access Canada & European Commission Pending Oct. 29–30 Summit Galileo Satellite Integration Canada & European Union Alliance for the Future De Havilland Water Bombers Joint Procurement (50 Units) Operational by 2030

Managing White House Backlash

The broader diplomatic push comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney and European leaders attempt to insulate cross-Atlantic trade and military cooperation from shifting political winds in Washington. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen initially proposed Canada’s associate membership during Carney’s address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday, September 17.

Maintaining these bonds past upcoming election cycles requires deliberate friction-reduction, though experts warn of structural pushback from the current U.S. administration. Leblond explained to CTV News that Washington relies on bilateral leverage to manage smaller economies.

“The Americans, they’re playing a power game. For them, if Canada and other countries band together in a way to reduce their dependence on the U.S., the current U.S. administration — and potentially others in the future — will try to prevent that from happening,” Leblond said. “Divide and conquer, that’s the power approach.”

Prime Minister Carney is scheduled to host von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and other top EU officials in Montreal on October 29 and 30 to formally adopt the agreement.