Yellowstone Names Barclay Trimble Acting Superintendent

Following the departure of Superintendent Cam Sholly, Yellowstone National Park announced Wednesday that Barclay Trimble will serve as acting superintendent and Kristen Kosick will hold the position of deputy superintendent.

Essential Takeaways for Park Operations

Barclay Trimble takes over as acting superintendent, bringing 35 years of National Park Service experience to Yellowstone.

Kristen Kosick returns to the park as deputy superintendent after serving as chief of Michigan State Parks.

Park leadership has not yet announced details regarding the selection of a permanent superintendent.

Barclay Trimble Brings Decades of Park Service Experience to Yellowstone

Barclay Trimble steps into the acting superintendent role with a deep background in federal land management. Trimble has spent 35 years with the National Park Service. His most recent assignment was serving as superintendent of Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky.

Help us welcome our new acting superintendent, Barclay Trimble, and deputy superintendent, Kristen Kosick!👉 Learn more about our new leadership team at: https://t.co/YYQLpE59r1 pic.twitter.com/eVlf1p2l8v — https://x.com/YellowstoneNPS/status/2110450961684586578

Trimble’s career includes several significant leadership roles across the country. Earlier in his career, he functioned as the acting deputy regional director and acting director of business services for the NPS Southeast Region, where his oversight extended to parks located in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina. His background also encompasses notable leadership positions held at Grand Canyon National Park, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Wright Brothers National Memorial, and Fort Raleigh National Historic Site. Originally from Texas, Trimble holds a degree in business administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Kristen Kosick Returns to Guide Park Administration

Working alongside Trimble is Kristen Kosick, who returns to Yellowstone after a tenure leading state-level conservation efforts. Her prior assignment before joining the park was as chief of Michigan State Parks, a role in which she managed 103 state parks, a trail network spanning thousands of miles, and over 1,200 public boating sites.

Photo: kbzk.com

Kosick brings 15 years of park service experience to her new position. She spent more than five years in Yellowstone previously as fee program manager and chief of staff. Her federal career also includes work in the Office of Legislative and Congressional Affairs, as well as stints at Yosemite National Park, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, and Kenai Fjords National Park. Kosick hails from southwest Michigan and holds a degree in political science from the University of Michigan.

Leadership Transition and Unresolved Details

Both incoming leaders bring extensive experience in park operations, visitor services, and public engagement. The leadership changes come during a transition period following the departure of former Superintendent Cam Sholly.

Name New Role Previous Position Years of Experience Barclay Trimble Acting Superintendent Superintendent, Mammoth Cave National Park 35 Years (NPS) Kristen Kosick Deputy Superintendent Chief of Michigan State Parks 15 Years

As the new administrative team takes charge of daily operations, park officials have not yet shared further details regarding the timeline or process for installing a permanent superintendent.