CoreWeave Credit Default Swaps Hit Distress Levels

As credit stress escalates across the artificial intelligence sector, credit default swaps insuring CoreWeave debt have breached distress levels, with five-year contracts soaring above 1,140 basis points. The neocloud operator, which has amassed over $51 billion in debt and obligations to build out its data infrastructure, is facing mounting pressure from bond and equity holders questioning whether long-term contracts will generate sufficient operating cash flow.

Assessing the Financial Pressure

Five-year credit default swap spreads for CoreWeave jumped 33% week-over-week, reflecting heightened market anxiety over heavy borrowing for chip acquisition and data center construction.

jumped 33% week-over-week, reflecting heightened market anxiety over heavy borrowing for chip acquisition and data center construction. Yields on CoreWeave debt spiked significantly, with unsecured bonds due in 2032 trading below 80 cents on the dollar and yielding more than 15%.

debt spiked significantly, with unsecured bonds due in 2032 trading below 80 cents on the dollar and yielding more than 15%. Market skepticism is spreading to other neocloud operators, pulling down shares of Nebius and Iren.

Escalating Credit Default Swap Spreads and Bond Yields

The cost of protecting against potential defaults on CoreWeave obligations surged this week as investors reassessed the underlying finances of companies borrowing heavily to fund the AI boom. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, the spread on five-year credit default swaps at one point crossed 1,140 basis points before settling at 1,088 basis points—marking a 177% increase over the past year. In the fixed-income market, yields climbed inversely to falling prices, with the yield to maturity on 9.75% bonds maturing in 2031 hitting 15.78%.

Parallel pressure hit the company’s $1.25 billion in unsecured bonds due in 2032. Bloomberg reported that these notes traded below 80 cents on the dollar, pushing yields to more than 15%—a threshold that prompted public commentary from prominent tech figures. Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya highlighted the yield surge on social media, prompting a response from Elon Musk.

Instrument / Debt Vehicle Key Metric Recent Movement 5-Year Credit Default Swaps (CDS) Spread Level 1,088 bps (33% weekly jump) 9.75% Senior Notes (Due 2031) Yield to Maturity 15.78% Unsecured Bonds (Due 2032) Trading Price & Yield Below 80 cents on the dollar; >15% yield

Executive Pushback and Sector-Wide Contagion

Chief Executive Officer Mike Intrator dismissed the market reaction in an internal memo, asserting that the company’s deal backlog was large enough to more than support its debt obligations. Intrator expressed confidence in the company’s business model, customers, and execution, arguing that investors were misinterpreting developments across the sector and writing that periods of irrationality occur when building new types of technology companies.

Photo: BNN Bloomberg

Despite management reassurances, the credit strain began bleeding into broader equity and debt markets. Rival neocloud operators faced immediate downward pressure, with Nebius and Iren experiencing notable share declines during Thursday trading sessions. Meanwhile, Gartner predicted that 80% of neoclouds will cease independent operations by 2030 if AI infrastructure spending continues at its breakneck speed, amplifying fears of a broader sector consolidation.

Macroeconomic Headwinds and Contagion Risks

The fallout extended beyond neocloud specialists to major semiconductor suppliers and infrastructure financiers. Shares of Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices fell 4% and 6%, respectively, following a wider sell-off in South Korean chip equities. Hotter-than-expected inflation data further weighed on technology valuations across global markets.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Domino effects also touched established data center players like Oracle, whose five-year credit default swap spreads rose over 12% in a single week to 288 basis points. Analysts warn that a downgrade from its BBB rating would risk pressuring IG-only investors into forced sales, compounding borrowing costs across the entire digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.