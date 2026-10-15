Mitchell Moses and Kalyn Ponga face potential World Cup exits

Australian halfback Mitchell Moses and New Zealand fullback Kalyn Ponga face potential tournament-ending injury exits from the 2026 World Cup following a brutal opening match in Sydney on October 15, 2026, where the Kangaroos secured a narrow 24-22 victory.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Kalyn Ponga’s suspected broken arm could rule him out for the rest of the World Cup campaign, dealing a major blow to New Zealand’s tournament hopes.

Halves Contention: Mitchell Moses’s calf and leg issues create a direct starting battle between Tom Dearden and Sam Walker for the Australian No.7 jersey.

The Physical Toll of a Classic World Cup Opener

The international rugby league tournament kicked off in front of 41,255 fans at a raucous Sydney venue, delivering a 24-22 victory for Australia that came at an immense physical cost, as reported by Fox Sports and the Sydney Morning Herald. Minutes after the half-time break, Australian halfback Mitchell Moses was forced off the field due to a leg and calf issue, replaced by Tom Dearden. Sideline reporter Jelissa Apps noted on Channel Seven that Moses succumbed to a reported calf problem after battling through the first half.

Mitch Moses is off & wont return – succumbing to a reported calf issue.Appeared to initially suffer the injury in the first half & battled through, but had to come from the field just after half time.Moses would likely have to hope for a minor strain to be back in this World… pic.twitter.com/wWsB5SbohI — https://x.com/nrlphysio/status/2110680159011611091

Photo: BBC

Veteran rugby league reporter David Riccio stated on Channel Seven that he spoke with figures within the Kangaroos camp indicating Moses required scans to rule out a hairline fracture, with concerns pointing toward a more significant problem than a standard strain.

New Zealand endured an equally punishing night. Kiwis fullback Kalyn Ponga played approximately 20 minutes with a suspected broken arm, according to coverage from the Sydney Morning Herald and the BBC, before finally succumbing to the pain. Kiwis coach Stacey Jones confirmed post-match that Ponga would undergo medical scans to determine the exact extent of the fracture after battling through the discomfort.

Player Nation Position Suspected Injury Status Mitchell Moses Australia Halfback Calf / Leg Strain or Fracture Pending Scans Kalyn Ponga New Zealand Fullback Broken Arm Pending Scans

Reconfiguring the Halves and Fullback Depth

Moses’s potential absence sets up a direct two-way competition for the Australian No.7 jumper. Coach Kevin Walters outlined that Tom Dearden and 2026 premiership winner Sam Walker will contend for the role in the upcoming fixture against Fiji. Walters noted that both players will get their chance to wear the Green and Gold together, with Walker playing and Dearden slotting into five-eighth alongside Cameron Munster.

Photo: SMH.com.au

If Moses is ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, Walters retains the option to call upon Ethan Strange to bolster the extended squad. Meanwhile, New Zealand faces a monumental selection challenge if Ponga is confirmed unavailable, with captain James Fisher-Harris praising his teammate’s toughness after playing on while unable to cleanly catch the ball.

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