Franco Colapinto Urges Fans to Stop Online Abuse

Alpine Formula 1 driver Franco Colapinto has urged his fanbase to halt online abuse directed at rival drivers and team staff, warning that toxic social media campaigns are actively damaging his career and racing future.

Formula 1 driver Franco Colapinto has called on his supporters to put an end to aggressive online campaigns targeting rivals, team personnel, and racing officials. Speaking through a recorded video message on social media, the Argentine driver addressed a persistent wave of hostility that has followed him across the paddock throughout the season.

Franco Colapinto Targets Online Hostility in Direct Appeal to Supporters

Colapinto acknowledged the immense backing he has received from his home country since becoming Argentina’s first driver to compete in Formula 1 in more than 20 years during his 2024 debut with Williams. However, he drew a sharp line between passionate support and targeted harassment against colleagues.

Franco Colapinto urges fans after Lando Norris abusehttps://t.co/kVzFiozztm — https://x.com/pitlanedigest/status/2106317586870796336

Sometimes we cross the line. Instead of supporting me, we end up criticising and attacking other drivers, colleagues, teammates, mechanics and engineers, people I work with every day. I know you think you’re defending me, but you’re achieving the opposite. You’re not helping me or my future. Franco Colapinto, Alpine Formula 1 Driver, via Kursiv Media Uzbekistan

The 23-year-old driver emphasized that the abusive behavior undermines his goals on the track. He stated that stopping the online attacks is essential if he wants to perform better, score championship points, and secure his long-term prospects in the sport.

Flashes of Tension on Track and Escalating Social Media Backlash

The public plea follows a series of flashpoints during the season that drew intense fan reactions across digital platforms. Tensions initially flared around Jack Doohan at the start of the 2025 season before Alpine replaced the Australian driver with Colapinto after six rounds. Doohan subsequently reported receiving death threats during that period.

Photo: MotorBiscuit

Subsequent incidents throughout the current season widened the scope of the online hostility. Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly and reigning world champion Lando Norris both found themselves targeted after on-track collisions and strategic disputes. Gasly faced severe abuse after not being instructed to let Colapinto pass during the Madrid Grand Prix, while Norris was heavily criticized following a multi-car pile-up at a safety car restart in Azerbaijan that eliminated both drivers.

Norris later retracted his initial heat-of-the-moment remarks, and Alpine issued multiple statements condemning the toxic online environment. The team also had to deny claims that it was attempting to sabotage Colapinto to favor Gasly. In addition to drivers, FIA race stewards faced vitriol after penalizing Colapinto at the Dutch Grand Prix, prompting executive advisor Flavio Briatore to issue warnings regarding the severe treatment of paddock personnel.

Stepping Away From Social Media to Focus on Racing Goals

To distance himself from the digital toxicity, Colapinto confirmed that he had already stepped away from social media entirely to concentrate on his professional career. The driver is 12th in the standings, having picked up a career best race finish of sixth, and Alpine confirmed in August that his contract was being extended for next season.

Photo: Toronto Star

While cutting back on digital platforms, Colapinto assured supporters that he remains eager to connect with them in person at upcoming Grands Prix. Formula 1 prepares to head to The Americas for a triple header, beginning with the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

Alpine’s executive advisor Flavio Briatore indicated that action was necessary after observing the treatment directed at team staff and rival competitors. Following incidents where Colapinto’s supporters targeted those involved in on-track disputes, Briatore warned that a blackout of Argentinian media would be considered if the abuse did not cease.

🤚FRANCO COLAPINTO ASKS TO STOP SOCIAL MEDIA ATTACKS ON OTHER DRIVERS

Colapinto originally stepped into Formula 1 during the 2024 season as a stand-in for Williams, ending a 23-year absence of Argentinian drivers on the grid since Carlos Reutemann last scored points in 1982. His subsequent move to Alpine began in a reserve role before his promotion to the full-time race seat.

The video message published on Instagram on October 14 was delivered entirely in his native Spanish. Colapinto expressed deep appreciation for the pride his fans feel when he achieves strong results, but he emphasized that hostility toward mechanics, engineers, and fellow drivers counteracts those achievements.

Further controversy arose in September during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, when Pierre Gasly noted that his own family members and girlfriend had also been targeted by hostile messages online. Gasly faced online attacks after inadvertently holding Colapinto up during the race session.

Despite the challenges posed by online hostility, Colapinto has reiterated that he intends to keep fighting for better results on track alongside his team. He encouraged his supporters to channel their energy positively as the championship moves into its final stretch.