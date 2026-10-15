ComReg Urges Ireland to Prepare for Traditional TV Switch-Off

Ireland must prepare for the potential switch-off or reduction of traditional Digital Terrestrial Television, according to a new report from media regulator ComReg. The findings highlight a significant shift toward online viewing and smart television usage across Irish households as traditional broadcasting formats face an evolving digital landscape.

The Communications Regulator ComReg has recommended that Ireland should prepare for how public service media would be delivered if the traditional Digital Terrestrial Television service were to be switched off or reduced.

ComReg Report Targets Radio Spectrum and Saorview Platform Future

Digital Terrestrial Television includes the Saorview TV platform operated by RTÉ. The service relies on terrestrial, land-based transmitters to broadcast free-to-air digital television signals. Viewers access this free programming using an antenna or an aerial.

According to ComReg, the primary goal of the new report is to inform internal planning to ensure the efficient use of the valuable radio spectrum resource. It also aims to assist stakeholder discussions regarding the future role of DTT and free-to-air television broadcasting.

Television consumption is increasingly moving online, supported by expanding gigabit broadband availability and growing use of internet-based TV and streaming services. ComReg

Smart TVs Dominate Home Viewing Trends in Ipsos B&A Research

The regulatory report incorporates detailed research on television consumption conducted by Ipsos B&A. The survey gathered data from more than 1,000 TV decision-makers within Irish households, asking respondents about the primary device they use to watch content at home.

Smart TVs emerged as the most popular devices, cited by 71% of respondents. Traditional TVs followed far behind at 18%, while laptops and smartphones each accounted for 5% of primary viewing devices.

The research draws clear distinctions between equipment types. Traditional televisions are defined as sets that receive programming through cable, satellite, or over-the-air signals without built-in internet connectivity or streaming applications. In contrast, Smart TVs share traditional television features but include built-in internet connectivity, enabling users to access streaming apps directly.