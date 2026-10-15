Ministry Probe Finds No Illegality in High-Profile Investigations

Four months after its launch, the Ministry of Justice’s Prosecutor-General’s Commission for Human Rights Respect Truth and Reconciliation Investigation Team reviewed findings on three high-profile investigations involving President Lee Jae-myung and the previous administration, concluding that investigators committed procedural faults but found no clear evidence of illegality.

First Investigation Findings Reported to the Commission

The inspection team operating under the Ministry of Justice’s Prosecutor-General’s Commission for Human Rights Respect submitted its initial review on October 15, 2026. Meeting behind closed doors for roughly four hours at the government complex in Gwacheon, the panel examined the investigative and indictment records for three contentious cases: the Wirye New Town development project, the previous administration’s national statistics manipulation allegations, and the fatal shooting of a South Korean fisheries official in the Yellow Sea.

While investigators discovered procedural missteps during the original probes—such as clerical errors in warrant applications and insufficient protection of suspects’ rights to mount a defense—the investigative unit concluded that the teams did not intentionally fabricate charges or suppress exculpatory evidence. The panel evaluated the overall conduct as falling short of proving deliberate legal violations by prosecutors. The inspection team, led by Kim Su-hong, examined related investigative and trial records, listened to statements from case relations, and sent written questionnaires to former investigation teams at the Daejeon District Prosecutors’ Office and the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office to verify facts regarding alleged human rights violations and the appropriateness of the decisions.

Commission Rejects Immediate Conclusions and Demands Additional Inquiries

Rather than endorsing the investigative unit’s tentative assessment, commission members raised pointed questions regarding the evidentiary basis of the indictments. Several participants questioned whether prosecuting teams acted appropriately by proceeding with indictments despite conflicting evidence or weak foundational links.

The panel requested supplementary investigations, deciding to compile a list of areas requiring further review before determining any formal recommendations. The commission scheduled its next closed session for October 29 to reevaluate the files. The commission announced in a public notice that it discussed the need for supplementation on several matters and set the next meeting for the afternoon of October 29.

Photo: 조선일보

Once we receive the findings of the truth-finding investigation, members can discuss them and request additional investigations if necessary. Chang

Implications for Pending Cases Involving President Lee Jae-myung

The ongoing inquiry carries significant weight for active legal battles involving President Lee Jae-myung, who took office last year after several indictments were brought against him under the previous administration. Among the cases under scrutiny is the Wirye New Town development project, where prosecutors previously alleged that Lee, while serving as mayor of Seongnam in 2013, supplied internal business secrets to private developers to grant them an unfair advantage. Prosecutors asserted that Lee and other figures caused an advantage worth 21.1 billion won for private developers by utilizing official secrets, resulting in Lee’s indictment in March 2023 under the former Anti-Corruption Act.

Although trials concerning Lee and his former aide, Jeong Jin-sang, were suspended following Lee’s presidential inauguration, co-defendants in the Wirye case were acquitted in February, and prosecutors declined to appeal. While the commission lacks the direct authority to order the cancellation of indictments, its final evaluations could shape political discussions surrounding potential requests to drop charges. Chairman Chang Ju-young previously dismissed criticism that the probe is merely a pretext to build justification for canceling the president’s indictments, stating before the meeting that such remarks before receiving results are inappropriate.

Photo: 더팩트

Acting Justice Minister Lee Jin-su noted during a parliamentary audit that while the Ministry holds no intention of directing specific case withdrawals, subsequent actions by the administration will depend heavily on the content of the commission’s final determinations. Meanwhile, the investigative unit plans to complete its reviews of remaining 1st-batch cases—including the Daejang-dong development and Ssangbangwool illegal remittance probes—by November. The 1st-batch target list comprises seven cases in total, including the Wirye development, national statistics manipulation, Yellow Sea fisheries official shooting, Daejang-dong development, Ssangbangwool illegal remittances, Kim Yong’s bribery suspicions, and false reporting regarding Yoon Suk-yeol’s defamation. A second batch of 12 cases was added in August, bringing the total number of investigative targets to 19.