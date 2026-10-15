Duesseldorf Youth Job Center Rebrands as Youth Employment Agency

On Thursday, October 15, 2026, the Jugend-Job-Center Düsseldorf celebrated its 18th birthday at the Agentur für Arbeit on Grafenberger Allee, officially marking its transition into the newly renamed Jugendberufsagentur Düsseldorf (JBA), as reported by duesseldorf.de.

Eighteen Years of the House of Short Distances

What started in 2005 as an initiative by the Agentur für Arbeit Düsseldorf and the Jobcenter Düsseldorf transformed in 2008 when the municipal youth welfare office joined the alliance. Together, the three institutions established a centralized hub at Grafenberger Allee 300 designed to streamline the transition of young people from school into professional life.

Operating across three legal circles—SGB II, SGB III, and SGB VIII—the facility delivers coordinated support for individuals under the age of 25. According to Stadtdirektor Burkhard Hintzsche, this cross-agency integration successfully lowered youth unemployment in Düsseldorf from a double-digit rate down to a low single-digit percentage. Darauf können alle Beteiligten stolz sein.

A Modernized Identity for the Next Era

To reflect its evolution, the institution adopted a new logo, a modernized web presence at www.jba-dus.de, and its new title: the Jugendberufsagentur Düsseldorf. Birgitta Kubsch-von Harten, chair of the executive board of the Agentur für Arbeit Düsseldorf, noted that tailoring guidance to each individual’s life situation remains vital for securing long-term success and equal opportunities.

Ingo Zielonkowsky, head of the executive board of the Jobcenter Düsseldorf, pointed out that the milestone offered an opportunity to modernize working methods alongside the updated branding. Als wir im Jahr 2008 mit dem Jugend-Job-Center in der heutigen Konstellation an den Start gegangen sind, haben wir neue Wege beschritten, he noted. The alliance continues to coordinate efforts between employment agencies, job centers, and municipal youth offices to provide targeted assistance for young adults across the city. Wir freuen uns darauf, unter diesem neuen Label die Jugendlichen in der Landeshauptstadt Düsseldorf auch in Zukunft passgenau zu unterstützen, Zielonkowsky added.