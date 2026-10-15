Brewers defeat Dodgers 6-2 to lead series 3-0

The Los Angeles Dodgers face a potential sweep in the National League Championship Series following a 6–2 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers, as their postseason offensive slump continued with just two runs on five hits.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Shohei Ohtani’s Postseason Value: Dropped to the sixth spot in the batting order amid an October slump, slashing just .182 in the playoffs.

Dropped to the sixth spot in the batting order amid an October slump, slashing just .182 in the playoffs. Milwaukee relievers Dayton Layne Hall and Trevor Megill proved intraitable during the final three innings.

Brewers Capitalize as Los Angeles Offense Falters Again

The Dodgers’ attack remained unrecognizably quiet, managing only 15 balls in play across the first three games of the series. Following offensive outputs of just one run in the opener and four in the second contest, Los Angeles stumbled again at the plate. RDS reported that Robert Gasser delivered an exceptional outing on the mound for Milwaukee, conceding only three hits and one walk while striking out three batters across five frames.

THE BREWERS BEAT THE DODGERS IN L.A. AND ARE ONE WIN AWAY FROM THEIR FIRST WORLD SERIES SINCE 1982 🚨 The two-time defending champions are one loss away from elimination. pic.twitter.com/QAyfw9TJfH — https://x.com/YahooSports/status/2110569323722871180

Blake Snell matched Gasser’s early effectiveness for the Dodgers. However, the veteran left-hander unraveled in the seventh inning. Snell surrendered a leadoff home run to Jackson Chourio on his very first pitch of the game, but subsequently locked down the Brewers, limiting them to a single hit and a walk over the next five frames.

Late-Inning Fireworks Break Open the National League Clash

The game turned decisively in the sixth and seventh frames. Milwaukee reliever Abner Uribe issued walks to Teoscar Hernandez, Kyle Tucker, and Shohei Ohtani. Will Smith capitalized immediately, launching a two-run double that briefly turned the momentum.

The lead vanished quickly in the top of the seventh. Garrett Mitchell followed immediately with another home run, chasing Snell from the contest and pushing the Brewers ahead 4–2. Milwaukee’s bullpen trio of Hall and Trevor Megill closed the door over the final three frames, keeping the Dodgers entirely at bay.

Ohtani Plunges in the Order Amid Elimination Pressure

Manager Dave Roberts adjusted his lineup prior to the matchup, placing Ohtani sixth in the batting order—the lowest position of the superstar’s career. Roberts had maintained publicly that he had no intention of benching the Japanese slugger despite his ongoing playoff struggles. Ohtani finished the night with a single, a walk, and reached once via a hit-by-pitch from Gasser in the fourth inning.

Trailing three games to none, the Dodgers return to the field Thursday needing a win to avoid a decisive sweep on their home turf.

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