Eugenio Chacarra leads DP World India Championship after weather delay

Eugenio Chacarra opened with a 5-under-par effort at the DP World India Championship on Thursday, while a five-hour lightning delay suspended play in New Delhi, according to a report.

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Rory McIlroy sits at 2-under after sinking a 24-foot birdie putt on No. 16, keeping him well within striking distance heading into Friday’s resumption.

Lightning Delay Disrupts Opening Round in New Delhi

Severe weather forced a five-hour delay on Thursday at the DP World India Championship, preventing roughly half the field from finishing their opening rounds. Play was slated to resume at approximately 9:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, corresponding to 6:45 a.m. Friday local time in New Delhi. Niklas Nørgaard capitalized on the early conditions before the weather suspension, carding an eagle at the first hole to secure the clubhouse lead at 6-under-par. Meanwhile, 12 players had not even started their opening rounds before darkness and tournament protocols intervened.

Turn up the volume for Eugenio Chacarra ball striking 🔊#ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/mFoGfFqGCr — https://x.com/DPWorldTour/status/2071511489656045600

Chacarra and McIlroy Position Themselves Behind Nørgaard

Eugenio Chacarra put together a strong 5-under effort to bolster his Race to Dubai prospects. Rory McIlroy stayed three strokes back of Chacarra by sinking a 24-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at the DP World India Championship before the horn blew. Adrian Meronk also made a fast start with four birdies in five holes, joining a group of six players tied at 4-under-par.

Player Score Status Niklas Nørgaard -6 Clubhouse Lead Eugenio Chacarra -5 Completed Adrian Meronk -4 Tied (Completed)

Hotel Room Chipping and Historic Tour Debut

Players handled the multi-hour weather hold in various ways, with Justin Rose posting a video of himself chipping golf balls onto a hotel room bed during the downtime. Rose eventually returned to the course to finish his round on even par. The opening day also marked a milestone for international representation as Subash Tamang became the first player from Nepal to compete on the DP World Tour, making his country the 120th nation represented in tour history. Tamang finished his opening round at 8-over-par.

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