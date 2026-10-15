Aardman Misses Target to Return to Profit Despite Revenue Rise

Aardman, the British animation studio behind Wallace and Gromit, missed its target to return to a profit in 2025, recording a £1.1m loss despite an 8% rise in revenues to £20.4m.

Financial Recovery and Market Pressures

Revenues for the employee-owned studio increased by 8% to £20.4m last year, while losses narrowed from £4.1m the previous year down to £1.1m.

Production delays and a challenging children’s content market forced the studio to miss its target of breaking even in 2025.

A strategic review in early 2026 led to further redundancies, with staff headcount shrinking from 297 to 230 people during the 2025 financial year.

The Financial Reality Behind the Animation Studio

The employee-owned business aimed to record a small profit in 2025 following two consecutive years of losses. Production delays and a difficult market for children’s content derailed those plans. Even though revenues climbed to £20.4m, the studio remained in the red by £1.1m, marking an improvement from the previous year’s £4.1m loss.

Aardman pointed to the timing of significant deals and weaker income across specific business segments as the primary drivers holding back its bottom line. To combat inflationary cost pressures, the studio conducted a strategic review in early 2026 that resulted in several redundancies. Total headcount for the 2025 financial year dropped from 297 to 230 employees, while permanent staff numbers fell from 128 to 110.

Photo: europesays.com

Financial Metric Previous Year Latest Accounts (2025) Total Revenue Not Disclosed £20.4m (Up 8%) Net Loss £4.1m £1.1m Total Headcount 297 230 Permanent Staff 128 110

Franchise Milestones and Artificial Intelligence Risks

The studio continues to lean heavily on its historic intellectual property. In late 2024, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl broke viewing records over Christmas, becoming the most watched animated film broadcast on British television since 2002. The film won two Baftas and received an Oscar nomination for best animated feature film.

The studio is hoping for a boost from new projects, including a recently opened exhibition at Lightroom in London that explores its 54-year history and a third Shaun the Sheep film, which was released last month. Meanwhile, actor Martin Freeman is set to narrate this month’s audiobook of his autobiography, giving a voice to the notoriously quiet character Gromit.

Alongside financial headwinds, Aardman identified artificial intelligence as a principal risk to its operations. The studio noted that generative AI is reshaping creative industries, creating workflow opportunities while raising critical legal, ethical, and authorship questions. Management stated that the technology must be developed and used responsibly to support human craft rather than replace it.

Decades of Independent Animation

Peter Lord and David Sproxton co-founded the studio in the early 1970s in Bristol. Starting out as teenagers in 1972, they sold their very first short featuring a superhero named Aardman to the BBC program Vision On. They created Morph for the children’s programme Take Hart in 1977. Wallace & Gromit were later brought to life by studio animators like Nick Park as the company expanded its reach into adult-oriented programming via Channel 4’s Conversation Pieces.

To secure the company’s independence, Lord and Sproxton transferred majority ownership to staff in 2018. Both were knighted earlier this year as the studio works through its five-year business plan, launched in 2024 to increase intellectual property investment and curb operational costs.