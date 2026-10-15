Donald Trump claimed during a wide-ranging interview covered by クーリエ・ジャポン that foreign nations are deliberately emptying prisons and psychiatric facilities to send criminals across the American border.

Border Security Claims and Specific Regional Impacts

The immigration segment of the interview featured some of Trump’s most severe assertions regarding foreign policy and domestic security. He stated that thousands of individuals with murder convictions entered the United States over the previous three years. He also cited an influx of approximately 15,000 individuals with sex offense records, framing the movement as an intentional act by foreign governments.

According to the reports from クーリエ・ジャポン, Trump directed sharp criticism at immigration proponents, questioning their motivations with pointed rhetoric. To illustrate the strain on local infrastructure, he repeatedly pointed to specific American towns. In Ohio, he stated that Springfield experienced a complete environmental transformation after a Haitian population influx of 32,000 residents settled into a peaceful community originally numbering 52,000. He argued that local hospitals and schools have fallen into functional collapse as a result.

A similar dynamic was alleged in Colorado, where Trump claimed Venezuelan gangs seized apartment complexes. In both instances, he connected these local strains to what he characterized as lax responses from municipal authorities. Law enforcement funding cuts implemented by certain local governments since 2020 also drew condemnation, with Trump highlighting high rates of post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide among frontline police officers.

Foreign Policy and Historical Deterrence Arguments

Shifting toward international security, Trump reiterated his stance on the war in Ukraine, asserting that the conflict would not have begun under his presidency. He attributed this counterfactual outcome to his energy policies, which kept oil prices in the $40 range and allegedly deprived Moscow of the revenue necessary to sustain a major invasion. While noting that he previously warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against military action, Trump declined to specify how he would currently approach negotiations, stating that doing so would forfeit his leverage.

Parallel dynamics were raised regarding China and Taiwan. Trump described conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping concerning Taiwan that mirrored his approach to Moscow, maintaining that military provocations near the Taiwan Strait remained suppressed during his tenure. As evidence of his administration’s deterrent effect, he noted that twenty-eight Chinese military planes crossed the Taiwan median line the day after he left office.

Photo: クーリエ・ジャポン

Regarding North Korea, Trump reflected on his relationship with leader Kim Jong Un, contrasting the high-tension period when he used the moniker “Little Rocket Man” with the subsequent diplomatic engagement. He claimed his administration achieved an eighteen-month period devoid of attacks on American service members, contrasting it with renewed incidents under the Biden administration.

Geopolitical Region Trump Administration Claim Key Comparative Metric or Event Ukraine Invasion prevented by low oil prices Crude maintained in the $40 range Taiwan Strait Provocations suppressed by deterrence 28 Chinese military planes crossed median line post-term North Korea Diplomatic engagement reduced military incidents 18 months with zero attacks on US personnel

The interview ultimately transitioned across disparate topics, touching upon JFK documents and UFO sightings. Observers noted that this juxtaposition of standard policy arguments with unconventional subjects contributed to the distinct conversational format of the discussion.