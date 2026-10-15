Xi Jinping and Duma Boko Elevate China-Botswana Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko met in Beijing to elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, anchored by new cooperation agreements covering green mining, health, and human resources.

Bilateral ties between China and Botswana have reached a diplomatic milestone following high-level discussions in Beijing. President Xi Jinping and visiting Botswanan President Duma Gideon Boko announced the formal elevation of bilateral relations during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People. The upgrade establishes a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, marking a new phase for diplomatic and economic engagement between the two nations.

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The state visit, scheduled from October 12 to 17, 2026, coincides with significant historical milestones for both countries, including the 60th anniversary of Botswana’s independence and the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. Prior to their formal talks in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People, President Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, hosted a welcoming ceremony for President Boko and his wife, Kaone Tumalano Boko, followed by a welcome banquet in the evening. President Boko arrived in Beijing for a six-day visit, which also includes a scheduled trip to East China’s Fujian Province. During their extensive and constructive discussions, the two leaders addressed regional and international developments of mutual interest, reaffirming their shared commitment to multilateralism, international law, and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. They expressed shared opposition to unilateralism, protectionism, hegemonism, and power politics, while affirming support for an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization. Both presidents decided to support each other in safeguarding sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and national dignity, with Botswana reaffirming its longstanding adherence to the one-China principle.

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Bilateral Trade Growth and Economic Diversification

Economic ties continue to expand as Botswana seeks to diversify its economy beyond its traditional reliance on diamonds, which account for more than 90 percent of the nation’s total exports. Two-way trade between the two countries reached $1.222 billion in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 21.3 percent. Song Wei, a professor at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, noted that the visit builds upon more than half a century of friendly relations and translates policy alignment into concrete projects and deeper cooperation, serving as a model for China-Africa cooperation.

🚨 Chinese President Xi Jinping and Botswana's President Duma Boko attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on October 13, 2026.The Botswana leader is in Beijing for engagements aimed at deepening the longstanding relations between Botswana… pic.twitter.com/OhBYoULZPh — https://x.com/SaharaWire/status/2110240601316729041

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Infrastructure, Digital Technology, and Mining Cooperation

Following their formal talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation agreements covering the Global Security Initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative, green mining, health, and human resources. Chinese Premier Li Qiang also met with President Boko on Thursday, October 15, emphasizing the need to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, leverage mechanisms such as the joint economic and trade commission, and upgrade bilateral investment protection agreements to improve trade efficiency.

Photo: Friends of Socialist China

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Mining cooperation featured prominently during the summit. President Xi outlined a four-point framework announced via Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning, insisting that Africa’s resources belong to Africa, balancing friendship and economic interests for mutual benefit, promoting high-quality development, and maintaining a fair investment environment without becoming tools for geopolitical rivalry. The two sides welcomed Botswana’s participation in the International Economic and Trade Cooperation Initiative on Green Mining and Minerals, agreeing to work toward implementing a Memorandum of Understanding on Green Mining Cooperation.

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Officials highlighted that Botswana supports President Xi’s call at the July 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai for extensive international cooperation to help Global South countries bridge the AI and digital divides, enabling nations lagging in technology to leapfrog their development.

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Decades of Medical Outreach and Healthcare Partnerships

Beyond commercial and diplomatic agreements, the two nations marked decades of collaboration in public health.

Botswana President Duma Boko Visits China: What It Means for Trade and Economic Ties

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