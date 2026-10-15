Beyond the Base: China’s Strategic Expansion in Southeast Asia

China has quietly established its first publicly acknowledged overseas military facility centered on airpower at an airport in Ban Keun, Laos. Announced by the Chinese Ministry of Defense, the joint support and training center highlights Beijing’s expanding security footprint in mainland Southeast Asia.

The facility sits on a 2,000-meter runway roughly 50 kilometers north of the Lao capital, Vientiane. While Beijing insists the site is not directed against any third party, satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters reveals significant construction that began in late 2025, transforming a former dirt strip into a paved runway complete with a parallel taxiway, an apron, and multiple new buildings.

From Farmland to a Strategic Logistics Node

The transformation of Ban Keun airfield marks a tangible shift in Beijing’s regional military infrastructure. Commercial satellite imagery shows eight light attack aircraft and support vehicles stationed at the site. Although the footprint remains considerably smaller than China’s base in Djibouti, analysts point out its clear utility for regional logistics.

China and Laos establish a "joint security center," sparking speculation about overseas military bases.On October 8th, according to The Economist, China and Laos announced on September 29th the establishment of a "joint security center" in Bunkhong, Vientiane Province, Laos.… pic.twitter.com/9ivaMD256C — https://x.com/Geotactix/status/2109276323294396569

Rachel Vandenbrink, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, noted that the joint setup suggests the People’s Liberation Army could be seeking persistent access to a logistics hub capable of supporting rotating forces.

The Laos airfield joins Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base—which opened in 2025—as a key node in Beijing’s growing network of regional security hubs. Yet, the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to answer questions regarding the project, and the Chinese defense ministry’s official statement omitted specific details concerning personnel numbers or stationed equipment.

Weaving Regime Security Into Regional Diplomacy

Interpreting these developments solely through the prism of U.S.-China great power rivalry misses the nuanced domestic pressures driving regional alignment. Beijing’s strongest comparative advantage in Southeast Asia lies in its provision of regime security. Beijing offers internal security assistance, advanced surveillance technology, and paramilitary policing know-how to authoritarian partners.

This internal security cooperation often bridges directly into external military ties. In 2026, Beijing upgraded its diplomatic 2+2 security dialogues with Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam to 3+3 by incorporating internal security ministries. For governments like Vietnam, cooperation with Beijing offers a bulwark against internal dissent and revolutionary threats, even as Hanoi remains deeply wary of Chinese maritime aggression in the South China Sea.

Facility / Initiative Host Country Operational Status Strategic Focus Ban Keun Airfield Laos Operational Air force training and logistics support Ream Naval Base Cambodia Operational (2025) Rotating naval deployments

Navigating Shifting Alliances Across Mainland Southeast Asia

Regional governments rarely view Beijing and Washington through a binary lens. Instead, bilateral ties reflect complex threat perceptions involving immediate neighbors and domestic regime survival. Cambodia, for instance, maintains ties with Beijing to offset historical security vulnerabilities.

Photo: reuters.com

As Southeast Asian capitals continue diversifying their foreign partnerships, the strategic landscape remains fluid. The expansion of Chinese infrastructure in Laos demonstrates that Beijing’s regional influence is deepening, but local capitals retain enough agency to keep great power competition far from settled.