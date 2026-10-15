Samsung Galaxy S27 and S27+ to Keep 12MP Selfie Camera

Samsung is shaking up its flagship smartphone strategy for next year by expanding its upcoming lineup to four devices while keeping the base models anchored to older front-facing hardware. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will feature the same 12-megapixel selfie camera found on their predecessors, marking a prolonged hardware plateau for the lower-end tier of the company’s premier mobile catalog.

Hardware Differentiation Across the Extended Lineup

The next-generation Galaxy S series is expected to include four distinct models next year, adding a rumoured Pro edition to the traditional trio. While the baseline Galaxy S27 and S27+ will maintain the status quo with their 12-megapixel front-facing sensors, the higher-end Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra are set to introduce a new 16-megapixel front shooter. This prospective upgrade is a notable upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture utilized on this year’s Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Maintaining the 12-megapixel front-facing configuration on the entry-level flagships is not a sudden pivot for the South Korean tech giant. Samsung has relied on this exact sensor specification for its front-facing cameras across the Galaxy S series since the debut of the Galaxy S23 lineup in February 2023. If the current leaks hold true, it would be the fifth in a row that the company will equip its Galaxy S series phones with the same camera sensor on the front.

Rear Optics and Global Pricing Projections

Behind the display, the standard and plus variants will keep utilizing triple-lens setups on the back, where the main rear sensor is anticipated to move to 50 megapixels, paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, mirroring the setup of the current-generation Galaxy S26 series phones.

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Pricing strategies for the incoming devices show regional adjustments. The base Samsung Galaxy S27 carries a projected starting price tag of $899 in the US and South Korea, scaling up to $999 in other global markets. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S27+ is expected to debut at a starting price of $1,099 in the US and $1,199 in other global markets. Samsung has not yet officially confirmed these hardware specs or retail pricing structures.

Supply Squeezers and Display Driver Constraints

Behind the consumer-facing spec sheets, component-level supply chains are forcing structural adjustments within Samsung’s broader manufacturing ecosystem. Samsung is weighing a dual-sourcing OLED display chip arrangement that would bring GlobalFoundries into the mix alongside UMC. Display driver ICs function as the microchips responsible for directing panel pixels through the application of thin-film transistors to manage each individual point. The memory supercycle has pushed demand for legacy-node chips past available supply, prompting Samsung to bring GlobalFoundries into the mix on 22nm or 28nm processes for display driver IC production.

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