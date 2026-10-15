Cleveland Clinic Performs Ohio’s First Intestinal Auto-Transplantation

Cleveland Clinic has become the first health system in Ohio to perform ex vivo intestinal auto-transplantation, a rare and complex surgery used to remove advanced abdominal tumors that encase major blood vessels. The procedure involves temporarily removing the patient’s entire small intestine, extracting the tumor outside the body, and reconstructing the blood supply before reimplanting the organ.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What is it? Ex vivo intestinal auto-transplantation is an operation where surgeons remove a patient’s small intestine outside the body to safely cut away tumors wrapped around critical blood vessels.

Ex vivo intestinal auto-transplantation is an operation where surgeons remove a patient’s small intestine outside the body to safely cut away tumors wrapped around critical blood vessels. Why does it matter? It gives patients with otherwise inoperable tumors a surgical option while avoiding the need for a donor organ and lifelong immune-suppressing drugs.

It gives patients with otherwise inoperable tumors a surgical option while avoiding the need for a donor organ and lifelong immune-suppressing drugs. Who received it? A 38-year-old woman with a large tumor surrounding her superior mesenteric artery underwent the procedure at Cleveland Clinic.

Surgical Details of Ohio’s First Intestinal Auto-Transplantation

Masato Fujiki, M.D., surgical director of Cleveland Clinic’s Intestinal Transplant Program, led the multidisciplinary team alongside hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgeon Robert Naples, D.O. The operation was completed earlier this year, making the Ohio health system one of only a small number of centers worldwide to perform the procedure.

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The surgical team removed the patient’s tumor, pancreatic head, and entire small intestine as a single unit. Surgeons then excised the tumor outside the body—known as the ex vivo approach—and reconstructed the gastrointestinal tract and blood vessels before putting the intestine back in.

“This is a rare and highly complex surgery that requires a specialized team with expertise in intestinal transplantation, complex abdominal surgery and vascular reconstruction,” Dr. Fujiki stated.

Overcoming Major Vascular Barriers in Abdominal Oncology

Traditional surgery often fails to treat advanced abdominal tumors that encase vital blood vessels supplying the digestive tract. An intestinal auto-transplantation bypasses this limitation by giving surgeons direct, unobstructed access to the affected anatomy.

“Unlike a conventional surgery, an intestinal auto-transplant allows surgeons to temporarily remove a patient’s intestine and access tumors that involve or encase the major blood vessels that supply the intestine,” said Dr. Fujiki. Once surgeons clear the tumor and rebuild the damaged vessels, they return the organ to the abdominal cavity.

“A procedure like this requires careful planning and close collaboration at every stage,” Dr. Naples noted. “Bringing together expertise across surgical specialties is critical to addressing the unique challenges of each case and working toward the best possible outcome for the patient.”

Surgical Parameter Conventional Resection Ex Vivo Auto-Transplantation Vascular Involvement Often inoperable if encasing major arteries Allows vascular reconstruction outside the body Donor Requirement Not applicable None (uses patient’s own tissue) Immunosuppression Not required Not required (auto-graft)

Patient Recovery and Program Expansion at Cleveland Clinic

The inaugural case focused on a 38-year-old woman suffering from a large, advanced tumor wrapped around the superior mesenteric artery, a major vessel located in the middle of the abdomen. Because conventional methods could not remove the mass safely, the surgical team turned to auto-transplantation.

Following a period of recovery and additional procedures, the patient has returned home and is recovering well. The milestone expands the capabilities of Cleveland Clinic’s Intestinal Transplant Program, which brings together specialists across multiple disciplines to manage complex gastrointestinal conditions.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Ex vivo intestinal auto-transplantation is restricted to carefully selected patients with advanced abdominal tumors that cannot be excised via standard surgical techniques.

References

Cleveland Clinic Newsroom. “Cleveland Clinic First in Ohio to Perform Abdominal Tumor Removal Using Highly Specialized Intestinal Auto-Transplantation.”