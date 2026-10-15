South African Motorists Face More Fuel Price Pain in November Amid Middle East Conflict

South African motorists face another potential fuel price increase in November 2026, driven by elevated international oil prices and ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Central Energy Fund data indicates expected under-recoveries of R2.28 per litre for 95 petrol and R1.46 per litre for 0.005% sulphur diesel.

The Bottom Line

Projected Pump Hikes: November price adjustments are expected to push 95-octane petrol to R32.53, establishing new record highs.

November price adjustments are expected to push 95-octane petrol to R32.53, establishing new record highs. Macroeconomic Pressures: Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop warns that rising transport expenses will likely push CPI inflation above 5.0% year-on-year, threatening higher interest rates.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop warns that rising transport expenses will likely push CPI inflation above 5.0% year-on-year, threatening higher interest rates. Fiscal Constraints: There is limited fiscal space to reintroduce temporary fuel levy reliefs.

Why International Crude Markets and Middle East Conflict Push Recovery Metrics Deep Into the Red

Mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows that fuel price recoveries remain deep in the red for both petrol and diesel. Petrol prices show an under-recovery of R2.26 for 93-octane and R2.28 for 95-octane per litre. Diesel price recoveries show under-recoveries of R1.37 for 0.05% sulphur and R1.46 for 0.005% sulphur wholesale grades. Illuminating paraffin faces a severe under-recovery of R3.36 per litre.

These mounting deficits stem directly from prolonged global supply disruptions. Diesel prices previously hit record highs in May 2026 following the United States’ military engagement against Iran, which severely impacted Middle Eastern oil flows. Petrol prices followed suit by hitting record levels in June 2026. These pressures compound ongoing supply constraints originating from the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began in 2022.

Global crude remains stubbornly elevated. The Brent crude oil price hit $106 a barrel on Monday, October 12, and hovered around $104 a barrel by October 15. While initial month-start projections pointed toward a potential petrol under-recovery of R4.60 per litre, subsequent market developments trimmed that figure.

How the Rand Exchange Rate Fails to Offset Global Energy Surges

While domestic currency movements occasionally cushion import costs, the rand’s recent performance has been insufficient to reverse the trajectory. Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop noted that the rand strengthened slightly against the US dollar to around R16.50/$, recovering from R16.70/$ the prior week.

However, this currency appreciation fails to counteract international energy inflation. The rand remains far weaker than its early September level of R16.00/$ and its pre-conflict valuation of R15.70/$.

Fuel Type November Expected 95 Petrol R32.53 Diesel 0.005% (wholesale) R34.75

What Households and Labor Markets Face Amid Rising Transport and Food Costs

The broader economic fallout extends far beyond individual vehicle owners. Trade unions and University of Johannesburg economist Professor Frederick Kirsten have warned that unemployed individuals are increasingly forced to choose between purchasing basic food items and paying public transport fares to search for employment.

Furthermore, higher fuel costs trigger cascading price increases across public transport networks, including minibus taxis, buses, and flights. The lack of strategic national oil reserves leaves South Africa exceptionally vulnerable to sudden international supply shocks. Concerned Citizens of South Africa has announced it is calling for a national shutdown on October 19 to demand immediate tax and levy reductions.

Where National Treasury and Fiscal Policy Stand Ahead of the Budget Statement

National Treasury faces immense pressure to intervene, yet fiscal limitations restrict available options. Bloomberg consensus forecasts have already downgraded South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the year to 1.1% year-on-year, down from 1.2%. Economists warn that persistent energy inflation will complicate monetary policy decisions ahead of the upcoming Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on October 21, leaving motorists and businesses to absorb the full impact of global market volatility.

Photo: IOL

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.