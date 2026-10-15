Aden McCarthy helps Sabah FK win historic Champions League match

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy played every minute of Sabah FK’s historic 2-0 victory over Slavia, helping the Azerbaijan champions secure their first-ever UEFA Champions League win following an opening 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Fantasy & Market Impact

McCarthy’s emergence as a non-negotiable starter under Valdas Dambrauskas raises his stock.

Fantasy managers tracking continental group-stage assets should note his clean-sheet consistency, boasting seven shutouts in ten total appearances.

His seamless adaptation from South African youth structures to elite European football signals high upside.

Bouncing Back From Old Trafford

Sabah FK experienced a harsh introduction to Europe’s premier club competition with a 4-0 defeat against Manchester United. But the Azerbaijan champions showed immense character to bounce back on their own turf and secure three vital points against Slavia. For McCarthy, this display offered further proof of how quickly he has adjusted to elite European football. The 22-year-old cemented a starting spot in the line-up and featured in his second UEFA Champions League game.

➡️ McCarthy Savours Sabah FK's Historic Champions League QualificationFormer Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy and Sabah FK secured a historic place in the UEFA Champions League league phase, with the 22-year-old visibly emotional after helping the Azerbaijani club reach the… pic.twitter.com/S8Otkc09u9 — https://x.com/Soccer_Laduma/status/2092580377684504842

From Qualifying Grinds to Group Stage Success

The triumph marks a monumental milestone for Sabah, who had to push through four arduous qualifying rounds simply to secure their spot in the league phase of the tournament. The former Naturena star took part in two of those essential qualification fixtures, assisting the squad in crossing the divide from hopeful contenders to authentic participants. Ever since the continental tournament officially commenced, manager Valdas Dambrauskas has treated the ex-Naturena standout as an automatic selection. Boss Valdas Dambrauskas has shown tremendous confidence in the young backline player, and that faith has been repaid through dependable performances that have strengthened Sabah’s defensive barrier against elite competition.

Photo: iDiski Times

Defensive Efficiency Driving the Campaign

McCarthy’s personal statistics since joining the club have been remarkable for a player of his age. In ten appearances across all competitions, McCarthy has helped his team record an impressive seven clean sheets. This defensive efficiency has been the bedrock of Sabah’s domestic and European success so far. The South African’s ability to read the game and handle physical attackers has quickly made his transition from the Kaizer Chiefs youth structures a blueprint for other aspiring talents.

Metric Sabah FK Campaign Data Total Appearances (McCarthy) 10 Games UCL Opening Result 0-4 vs. Manchester United Historic UCL Win 2-0 vs. Slavia

Moving further into the tournament, Sabah will aim to capitalize on this momentum while eyeing a potential push toward the knockout stages. McCarthy has transitioned seamlessly into Dambrauskas’ tactical setup without showing signs of intimidation.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.