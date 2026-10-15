Google Ads API v26 Launches with Twice-Monthly Release Schedule

Google has released version 26 of the Google Ads API, introducing Search Lift measurement, expanded Local Services Performance Max support, and a shift to a faster release cadence of twice per month, Search Engine Land reported.

Search Lift Measurement and New Campaign Controls

Version 26 of the Google Ads API brings 15 new metrics for Search Lift studies. Developers can now access data covering incremental searches, relative search lift, and impressions directly through the interface.

The update also introduces Local Services Performance Max campaigns. Developers can build these campaigns using Google Business Profile information alongside required location settings. However, the Local Services Performance Max configuration setting must be specified at the moment of campaign creation and cannot be modified afterward.

Google has streamlined EU political advertising declarations in this version. Campaigns and eligible Demand Gen ad groups targeting locations exclusively outside the European Union may no longer need to submit a political advertising declaration, provided they meet specific criteria.

Account-level settings now offer a unified configuration pathway for enhanced conversions. Additionally, Google standardized several hotel-specific bid modifier fields so they can operate uniformly across different travel verticals.

Listing Type Expansion and Budget Rules

Shopping campaigns gain broader listing type support under version 26. Demand Gen campaigns now receive minimum daily budget information calculated directly on a currency basis.

For Local Services Performance Max campaigns, Google added support for campaign lead associations, coupon lead types, and message lead conversions. Developers looking to utilize these new features must update their client libraries and adapt their codebase to v26 compatibility.

Twice-Monthly Release Schedule Changes

The rollout of version 26 marks the official commencement of Google’s accelerated API update schedule. The platform will now implement two releases each month.

This faster cadence aims to provide developers, automated workflows, and programmatic agents with earlier access to emerging capabilities. Google plans to publish release announcements and live walkthroughs twice per quarter, while individual updates will remain documented in the standard API release notes.

Google scheduled a live technical walkthrough of the v26 release at 10 a.m. ET via its developer Discord community and Ads Developers YouTube channel, with a recording slated for later access.

Editorial Team and Background

Paid Media News Editor Anu Adegbola has served as Paid Media Editor of Search Engine Land since 2024, covering paid search, paid social, retail media, and video.

Adegbola began her career in 2008 by delivering digital marketing campaigns, primarily focused on paid search, through strategy development, ROI maximization, process automation, and operational efficiency across agency, client, and marketing technology environments.

Additionally, she participates as an international speaker at industry events, having presented at venues including SMX in the US, UK, Munich, and Berlin; Friends of Search in Amsterdam; brightonSEO; The Marketing Meetup; HeroConf; SearchLove; and AdWorld Experience in Bologna.