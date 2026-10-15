Nick Lachey referenced Jessica Simpson on Love Is Blind

Nick Lachey reflected on his past marriage to Jessica Simpson during the Wednesday, October 14, season 11 premiere of Love Is Blind, telling a contestant that a past divorce can provide a clear advantage in understanding what one truly wants in a partner.

The conversation unfolded when contestant Erika Ellis shared with the 52-year-old co-host that she struggles with when to discuss her previous marriage on dates. Lachey used the moment to draw on his own personal history, referencing his past relationship while seated alongside his wife, Vanessa Lachey.

The Bottom Line

Nick Lachey referenced his past marriage to Jessica Simpson while advising a contestant on the season 11 premiere of Love Is Blind.

The co-host argued that experiencing a prior divorce gives individuals a leg up in recognizing what they genuinely want out of future relationships.

The remark follows an in-flight run-in between Lachey and Simpson, marking their first interaction in 20 years.

Reflecting on Past Marriages on Reality Television

“Well, as some of you may know, I was previously married before I met my incredible wife,” Nick said during the October 14 episode. “I would make the very unique argument that it gives you a leg up. Because you know from that experience what it is you truly want.”

Nick Lachey made a rare comment about ex-Jessica Simpson on the 'Love Is Blind Boston' premiere.Bonding with a previously married contestant, he said, "I was previously married before I met my incredible wife… it gives you a leg up because you know what you truly want." pic.twitter.com/sWFaM9DOLg — https://x.com/filmaesthetetw/status/2110437810255929755

Vanessa Lachey, 45, quickly chimed in to support the sentiment, adding, “We all have messy pasts, all of us.” The exchange offered a public acknowledgment of Nick’s history from the couple, who helm the dating series together.

Two Decades Since Newlyweds

Nick and Simpson tied the knot in 2002 after four years of dating. The pair documented the early years of their relationship on the MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

The marriage ended after less than four years. The stars announced their separation in November 2005, and their divorce was finalized in 2006. Reflecting on that era in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, Simpson wrote about wanting the marriage to appear flawless, noting she had “the Instagram-girlfriend syndrome before it was a thing.”

Moving Forward and a Recent In-Flight Encounter

Following their split, Nick moved on with Vanessa in 2006 before marrying her in 2011. The couple share sons Camden and Phoenix, and daughter Brooklyn. Simpson married Eric Johnson in 2014, welcoming daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace, before separating in 2025.

A year after her separation from Johnson, Simpson and Nick had a surprise run-in while on the same flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii. Sources confirmed the two exchanged brief greetings during the journey, which also included Vanessa Lachey and Johnson onboard. Reflecting on the encounter in May on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Nick described the six-and-a-half-hour proximity as “strangely OK,” noting that everyone involved was cordial and respectful after 20 years apart.

Milestone Event Year Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson Wed 2002 Separation Announced 2005 Divorce Finalized 2006 Nick and Vanessa Lachey Marry 2011