Florida Health Officials Report Almost 300 Local Dengue Cases

Florida health officials have reported almost 300 locally acquired dengue cases as of Oct. 3, marking what is likely the most significant surge of this insect-transmitted illness in the lower 48 states since at least the 1940s. Hillsborough County, home to Tampa, has reported 259 of those cases.

Emergency Extensions and Aerial Treatments in Hillsborough County

On Oct. 8, Hillsborough County extended its local state of emergency through Oct. 15. Mosquito control crews continue intensive air and ground treatments to knock down vector populations thriving in the region’s humid subtropical climate.

Alongside local transmissions, Florida has reported 262 travel-acquired dengue cases for 2026. Dengue fever is a non-communicable disease. State health officials analyze patient travel histories alongside other data to figure out if infections originated inside the state or elsewhere.

Stretching Safety Nets at Community Health Centers

For vulnerable residents—including older adults, children, people with chronic health conditions, and unhoused individuals—defending against mosquitoes introduces harsh daily hurdles. Covering up in Florida’s intense heat and securing funds for insect repellent strain already tight household budgets.

Dr. Ashley McPhie, chief medical informatics officer at Tampa Family Health Centers, noted the heavy strain on local populations. “Being a [federally qualified health center], we’re already servicing a population that may have the least resources, no place to stay, no transportation, and then we hit them with dengue,” McPhie said.

TFHC has integrated dengue screenings into its primary care workflows. Clinicians test symptomatic patients, coordinate with the Florida Department of Health, and distribute prevention supplies. As of recent operational counts, TFHC had tested 22 people for dengue, resulting in seven positive tests referred to the Florida Department of Health for confirmation.

Reaching the Unhoused on Downtown Streets

Mitigating exposure proves especially challenging for downtown Tampa’s unhoused population, who face prolonged outdoor exposure with limited shelter and clothing. The day-to-day operational reality was detailed by Devan Mathur, who leads street outreach for Tampa Bay Street Medicine and is a senior medical student at the University of South Florida.

“We meet them where they are, and help them survive in the elements,” Mathur said. “Homelessness compounds mental and physical illness, and they end up in these vicious cycles. Our role is risk reduction, education, and helping people get the care they need when we meet them or with community partners.”

Out on the street, distinguishing dengue from other conditions like pneumonia is difficult without laboratory testing, particularly for individuals already managing chronic pain. Volunteers rely on distributing hygiene supplies and bug spray when available.

Supply Pipelines and Whole-Person Care

Logistical support has arrived through wider distribution networks. Direct Relief has supplied TFHC with over 1,000 units of requested PMD 20% insect repellent. Since Sept. 1, 2026, the organization has shipped insect repellent to health organizations across 26 Florida counties.

Despite these deliveries, maintaining steady supplies of preventive gear remains an ongoing challenge. For McPhie and her colleagues, four decades of community trust anchor their response. “I think FQHCs, and specifically TFHC, is the heart of the community,” McPhie said. “We’ve been in the community over four decades. We have the trust of the community, and they know that we provide whole person care. We coined a term: healthcare as it should be.”