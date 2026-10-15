Nightwish and Floor Jansen Part Ways Over Artistic Ambitions

After a journey, Nightwish and vocalist Floor Jansen are parting ways due to diverging artistic ambitions. The band announced the mutual separation while confirming plans to press ahead and enter the studio in 2027 to record a brand-new studio album.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways by mutual agreement,” the official statement read. Neither the band nor the vocalist disclosed the specific circumstances behind the decision or named a potential successor.

The departure follows a period of publicly divergent statements regarding the band’s future trajectory. In an August interview with Sonic Seducer, Jansen described the band as remaining in a temporary lull with no active planning or communication regarding future projects. Simultaneously, Tuomas Holopainen told Metal Hammer that six tracks were already written for the upcoming record and that studio dates had been secured for 2027. Holopainen later confirmed to Chaoszine that the group would formally begin recording in May 2027. While these differing accounts created a perception of mismatched internal outlooks, neither side confirmed whether the public friction contributed directly to the split.

A Partnership Forged in 2012

Jansen initially stepped in to front Nightwish in October 2012 following the departure of Anette Olzon, officially transitioning to a permanent member a year later. Throughout her tenure, she lent her vocals to three studio releases: Endless Forms Most Beautiful, Human. :II: Nature., and Yesterwynde.

For the upcoming @NightwishBand album I wanted to dress in a style that fits the vibe of the album. A combination of the old and the new. A dash of the stylish ‘20 or ‘30, with a hint of metal and a lot of me. Well, there it is! We took the pictures only 3,5 months after the… pic.twitter.com/zNXZngt19S — https://x.com/FloorJansen_/status/1803036737171489218

With her chapter alongside the ensemble closed, Jansen is turning her focus toward solo material. She has scheduled the release of her solo project, titled Hytress, for January 15, 2027, backed by an accompanying tour.

Studio Plans and Anniversary Milestones

Nightwish insists that its collective outlook remains firmly focused on the future as the group approaches its 30th anniversary. To mark the milestone, the band prepared a live album titled The Greatest 30 Years on Earth.