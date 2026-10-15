Washington Capitals Defeat Montreal Canadiens 5-4

The Washington Capitals defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 at Capital One Arena, halting a two-game skid behind a decisive third-period surge. Justin Holl broke a tie with a wrist shot through traffic, while Alex Tuch sealed the victory with a pivot shot from the right circle, leaving Montreal at 3-3-1 on the season.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Alex Tuch’s Stock Rising: With six points in seven games since joining Washington on an eight-year, $84 million contract, Tuch represents a notable player for fantasy managers needing production.

Blue-Line Value in Washington: Justin Holl’s goal-scoring streak elevates his appeal in deeper formats, though his historical performance suggests regression unless power-play time increases.

Montreal’s Depth Scoring: Josh Anderson’s two-goal performance paired with Alex Newhook’s playmaking highlights a productive secondary line, making both intriguing short-term considerations for rosters.

A Wild Five-Lead Shift at Capital One Arena

An eight-goal affair saw the lead change hands five times before the final frame settled the contest. Josh Anderson opened the scoring for Montreal at the 5-minute mark of the first period, capitalizing on a turnover by Jordan Kyrou and a feed from Alex Newhook. Kyrou responded three minutes later with a wrist shot to level the score. Lane Hutson then restored the visitors’ lead midway through the frame, before Ivan Miroshnichenko tied it up 26 seconds before the intermission on a power play in his season debut.

The Capitals begin a five-game homestand tonight when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena. Washington won the season series with Montreal 2-1-0 in 2025-26 and have earned at least one point in seven of their last 10 games (5-3-2) against the Canadiens. pic.twitter.com/so08ndvD2p — https://x.com/CapitalsPR/status/2110507741693542544

The second period mirrored the chaotic tempo. Alex Tuch gave Washington a short-handed advantage by finishing a two-on-one rush from the left circle. Anderson answered back with his second goal of the night, again assisted by Newhook, keeping the Canadiens level heading into the final twenty minutes.

Holl Breaks Through and Ovechkin Nears History

The decisive blow arrived twelve minutes into the third period when Justin Holl scored from the right point through a heavy screen. The tally marked goals in two games for the defenseman, making him the first backline player in Capitals history to score in each of his first two appearances with the franchise. On the same sequence, Alex Ovechkin recorded the 760th assist of his career, moving him within two helpers of Nicklas Backstrom’s franchise record of 762.

Tuch extended the lead further with a pivot shot from the right circle. Nick Suzuki managed to pull Montreal within one with an extra-attacker goal during a six-on-four situation, but it came too late to alter the outcome.

“A third period phenomenal, without a doubt one of the best we’ve played this season,” Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said of his squad’s closing performance.

Roster Integration and Franchise Context

The victory lifts Washington’s record to 4-3-0, bouncing back from a 4-2 defeat against Carolina. Tuch continues to justify the investment made by the front office following his arrival from Buffalo on June 24, anchoring the top-six forward group alongside veteran contributors.

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens | NHL Highlights

Between the pipes, Charlie Lindgren turned aside 26 shots to secure his 68th victory in a Capitals sweater, placing him alone in seventh place on the franchise all-time wins list. Meanwhile, Martin St. Louis expressed frustration after the final whistle, noting that his team was “not rewarded for the work provided” over sixty minutes.

On a historical note, the match featured a rare family milestone as brothers Lane and Cole Hutson each recorded a point while playing defense for opposing teams. Only the Hughes brothers had previously accomplished the feat.

Metric / Milestone Washington Capitals Montreal Canadiens Record 4-3-0 3-3-1 Recent Form Won 1 (Previous: Lost to Carolina) Lost 1 (Previous: Won 2) Goaltender Performance Charlie Lindgren (26 Saves) Not Sourced Key Milestones Alex Ovechkin (760th assist) Lane Hutson (Brother matchup point)

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